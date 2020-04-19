The sell-out $89 pants thousands of women are buying to wear in isolation

An Australian fashion retailer has restocked one of its most popular pants just in time for winter, and thousands of women are rushing to get their hands on the $89 product.

Petal and Pup brought back their signature Rockford Pant in beige on Sunday, with more than 1,036 shoppers ‘viewing’ the item in the past 24 hours.

‘The pants everyone wants are back as part of our cute and comfy loungewear collection,’ the brand wrote in an email.

Available in sizes extra small to extra large the Rockford Pants are high waisted with an elasticised waist, making them the perfect choice for a day of working from home.

The wide-legged nature of the trouser give them bohemian flair, with a matching top available for those who are looking for an all-in-one outfit.

Fashionable and yet supremely comfortable they sold out in weeks the first time the website posted them, so the restock will come as a welcome relief to those customers who were keenly waiting.

‘I can definitely wear this to the kitchen and back,’ one woman remarked on social media.

‘With a belt these pants go from lounge room to girls’ bottomless brunch,’ said another.

Others merely commented how much they ‘needed’ or ‘loved’ them paired with a crop top or matching jumper.

The pants are made from polyester and spandex so a cold wash is the preferred method of cleaning them.

However, it’s important to note that they aren’t lined so are likely to become slightly ‘see through’ after their first wash.

Wearing nude underwear will help them become an ‘outdoor outfit’ because the beige will blend together seamlessly.