The Spaniards of the “Afghan generation”

Afghanistan has been the greatest human sacrifice made by the Spanish Armed Forces in its recent history. With a hundred dead, 62 of them in the crash of the Yak-42 plane when it crashed in Turkey from the mission, that country encased in the heart of Asia will forever be in the golden letters of Spanish military history. Ludina, Moqur, Sang Atesh, Bala Murghab, Golo Jirak, Mazar i Shariff, Herat, Qala i Nao or Kabul itself leave an indelible stamp on a generation of military that will be recognized as “Afghanistan Generation.”

Already born in the mid 70s and 80s, these soldiers took over from those first major missions of the Balkans that opened the television news of their adolescence. From the Mostar bridge (Bosnia) to the Afghan Lithium Route, the line that explains the professionalism of our military in the missions abroad can be drawn. With NATO, UN or EU …, but always with the own Spanish seal. And some more veteran soldiers even toured it, after passing through Iraq.

Afghanistan were new operations not hitherto undertaken, civic-military cooperation (Aecid included), actions to “win the hearts and minds” of the skeptical local population, Tigre, Chinook and Cougar helicopters, Husky demining vehicles, non-aircraft technology revolution manned (ScanEagle, Raven or Searcher MK-III J) and internet, new concepts of asymmetric threat (FDI or “Green-on-Blue”), patrols in dusty villages, the “Green Zone” of the Kabul barracks, training in all its variants (also with the Civil Guard in the pit), impregnable orography, cold and extreme heat … the WAR!

In capital letters because this is what the soldiers themselves did when they let the journalists who approached talk to them (here too there was room for the bolt or transparency at convenience). «Shots are hit, yes. A few shots are struck, ”three soldiers of the RIL“ Prince ”No. 3 of the Brilat explained in their hut at the base“ Ruy González de Clavijo ”of Qala and Nao when one of those visits ABC questioned them if the mission was a“ war”.

That was the time before the great withdrawal of May 2013, when the Spanish forces began to gradually reduce their military footprint that reached 1,500 troops.

The instruction manual

And, as demonstrated, the Allied forces had the clock and the Taliban on time (as the Afghan saying was): just over 18 years. For Spain, exactly 6,577 days since that January 26, 2002, in which two C-130 Hercules planes landed with 26 soldiers on board and material to prepare the ground for the new mission in which Spain was to participate as a result of the attack against the Twin Towers and the Pentagon. 9/11 was the origin of Afghanistan, of course.

Curiosity there is of that flight: the first foot on Afghan soil was put today by Manuel Mestre (Vox). The mission instruction manual that aimed to end the mullah Omar regime and Osama bin Laden contained warnings such as: “The deal with women is totally different in Afghanistan than in Western society. There you will have to take special care not to photograph them, not stare at them, not shake hands or avoid excessive physical closeness ».

Since then about 27,000 Spanish military personnel have passed through Afghan lands, with NATO’s mission in its variants (ISAF or Resolute Support). Currently Spain maintained a mission of about 60 military special operations deployed in two camps in the province of Kabul.

Night operations, assaults on buildings, incursions into enemy areas … “All that would degrade the insurgency’s capabilities to commit terrorist acts” were the lessons of the Spanish detachment to its Afghan colleagues. This was described by a “green beret.” Now, yes, the mission is accomplished. End to 18 years that forever changed the Armed Forces. .