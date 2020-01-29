The stats which show how Roger Federer pulled off Australian Open miracle against Sandgren

Roger Federer was taken to the brink against Tennys Sandgren at the Australian Open.

Roger Federer’s first serve speed increased by 17km/h between the third and fifth sets to help him reach the Australian Open semi-finals. Federer needed five sets to overcome Tennys Sandgren as he struggled with injury and required treatment on two occasions in the match.

In a graphic produced by Eurosport, Federer was shown to have served 186km/h in the first set, which he won 6-3. Sandgren hit back to win the second and third sets, where he served 187 and then 177 respectively. It was after three games of the third set that Federer left the court to receive treatment. There was an improvement in the fourth set as Federer’s serve speed went up to 184. Federer resigned to Nadal and Djokovic breaking Grand Slam record

Then before the fifth set, Federer received more treatment, this time on his thigh and it clearly worked as Federer reached his highest service speed of the match as he hit 194. After the match, Federer opened up about the emotions he went through as he stared defeat in the face. He said: “You go through a lot of different moments. I figured the way I came back from the injury timeout, still being a little bit worried how things are, that didn’t help. “You hope sometimes you can solve things with a medical timeout, but that was not really the case.

“Of course, it was already that third set was halfway gone anyhow, so it was just a matter of coming to terms with what do I have, what don’t I have in my game. “I figured in the fourth set somehow things could go quickly or maybe I’ll hang around for a bit, eventually he’ll get the break, because he was playing very well. “Yeah, so for the most time there I thought that was it. Of course, there’s little sparkles where maybe not, then you’re like, no, it is over. “Only maybe when I won that fourth set did I really think that maybe this whole thing could turn around.