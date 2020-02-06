The Stranger on Netflix: Who is the stranger’s accomplice Ingrid Prisby?

The Stranger landed on Netflix last week and fans have already binge watched the series. Viewers are asking – who is the stranger’s partner Ingrid Prisby?

WARNING: This story contains spoilers for The Stranger on Netflix Fans of The Stranger on Netflix were curious to find out more about her accomplice. From the first episode Ingrid Prisby drives the stranger (played by Hannah John-Kamen) away in a hurry after she reveals a secret to family man Adam Price (Richard Armitage). But who is she in the series and how does she know the stranger?

Who is Ingrid Prisby in The Stranger? Ingrid Prisby is played by Lily Loveless, who has also starred in Skins. She is the stranger’s partner who appears in the very first episode. Ingrid pops up throughout the series, at the stranger’s side whenever she reveals a damning secret. She helped the stranger blackmail Heidi (Jennifer Saunders) into giving her hush money.

In the third episode Adam and his ex-cop friend Martin Killane (Stephen Rea) manage to trace the stranger’s car. The car is registered under the name of Ingrid Prisby, which is when Adam recognises her as the stranger’s partner. Adam then uses the information given by Martin to try and track her down, which leads him to find another one of the stranger’s victims. Up until this point some fans thought the stranger was a superhuman – but it would seem Ingrid is supplying her with the intelligence.

The TV series has adapted the stranger and her accomplices in a different way to the book it was based on. The book, written by Harlan Coben, originally features the stranger as a man named Chris Taylor. Author Harlan suggested casting a woman in the TV series as he did not want the show to be a direct copy of the book. Also in the novel, the stranger teams up with four accomplices – Eduardo, Merton, Ingrid and Gabrielle.

However in the Netflix series Ingrid is the only partner, who does sometimes use the name Gabrielle as an alias. The pair are trying to scam together the money to buy a beach bar out in Hawaii. Loveless, who plays Ingrid, made her acting debut in Skins when she played political activist Naomi Campbell. Before joining the cast of The Stranger she starred as Greta in the TV series The Royals.

What is The Stranger about? For those who are still waiting to watch the series, The Stranger is about an eerie woman who somehow knows people’s deepest secrets. She targets happy families and reveals secrets in a bid to destroy their lives. Her motives are a mixture of getting money through blackmailing and battling personal demons she has faced in the past. Her acts are a way of getting back at the world for what it did to her.

