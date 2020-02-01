The surprising way Brexit will KICK-START the north-east

MPs in the north-east have revealed how the region will prosper now that the UK has left the European Union.

Millions of Britons celebrated Brexit finally taking place at 11pm on Friday following an arduous three year battle to exit the bloc. The British flag was also lowered on EU headquarters in Brussels on Friday afternoon to mark Brexit becoming the new reality. To mark the occassion, Prime Minister Boris Johnson travelled up to north-eastern city Sunderland to hail Brexit as a “dawn of a new era”.

Sunderland was also a key area that helped Brexit become a reality as 60 percent of voters in Sunderland voted to exit the EU in the 2016 referendum. Simon Clarke, MP for Middlesbrough South and East Cleveland, is positive Brexit is a “huge moment of opportunity for our country”, particularly for places like Middlesbrough that voted decisively to Leave in 2016. He told Express.co.uk: “The UK must now take full advantage of our freedom to build a better country. “Our trade policy must be global and innovative – and we must get cracking with establishing Freeports at places like Teesport!. These have the potential to be fantastic catalysts for growth and jobs in deprived coastal communities.

“We can also refine our state aid rules to provide more effective support to core industries like steel, where our options have been so constrained by EU membership. “As we leave the EU we can end freedom of movement – something that matters enormously to my constituents. “Likewise, as we leave the Common Agricultural Policy, our agriculture and fishing policies can champion quality production, but be more sensitive to the environment.” Mr Clarke added the UK now has the opportunity to “move forward as one nation”.

He said: “It’s vital to note: for all this, we are not leaving the wonderful continent of Europe. “Our friends and allies in Europe, for that is who they are and must remain, are now simply on a different path, and I wish them success. “Our country was never comfortable with the moves towards a European superstate. We can now be good neighbours rather than bad tenants. “Let’s begin our new national adventure in a spirit of optimism, generosity and good grace – and move forward as one nation.”

Richard Holden, MP for North West Durham, added he is confident Mr Johnson will secure a “great future free trade deal” that will boost the local area. He told Express.co.uk: “Brexit marks the point when, finally, the vote of the British People three and a half years ago is being respected. “It is a moment of great hope and of great opportunity for Britain, and the economy, as we step out, into the world. “There will neighsayers as Prime Minister negotiates our future free trade deal with the EU.