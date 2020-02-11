The sweet bedtime routine Kate and Prince William carry out for the princes and princess

THE DUKE revealed the routine to a child who was reading George, Charlotte, and Louis’ favourite book, while on a royal visit in Wales.

The visit took place on Tuesday as the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge were in south Wales for a day of engagements. While at a ice cream parlour in the Mumbles, William spotted a child reading Julia Donaldson’s “Room On The Broom”.

He told the child: “I read this to our children all the time.” He joked that it had saved many bedtimes, revealing that he had met the author when she received her CBE for services to literature. “I said ‘do you realise how many parents you have saved at bedtime?’ William said. He added: “David Walliams also does good books for children – for a little bit older children I think.

“I’ve read one and it was really, really good.” William and Kate also visited a local boxing club, and on their way out were given mini boxing gloves for George, Charlotte, and Louis. William was visibly delighted as the gifts were handed over. He said: “Thank you so much. :

“Love these, brilliant. “George is already eyeing up the punchbag, start them young.” While William and Kate were in Wales, George and Charlotte attended school at St Thomas’s Battersea and Louis stayed at home with their nanny, Maria Teresa Turrion Borrallo. The Duke and Duchess are known for trying to ensure they wrap-up their engagements before their children go to bed.

They have previously been seen arriving back to Kensington Palace in the evening on a helicopter while George, Charlotte, and Louis wait eagerly to greet their parents. Hello! Magazine reports that both William and Kate are hands-on parents and often talk about the activities they enjoy doing with their children. William has previously admitted that he likes playing football with George and Charlotte. Meanwhile, Kate says she encourages them to spend time outside.

The Duchess also revealed in 2019 that her favourite pastime was spending time together with her family. The children haven’t been seen in public since their walk with parents on Christmas day. Louis, still only one-years-old, was too young to join them and stayed behind with the nanny.