The ten cheapest places to buy a home in Australia – including towns with houses under $35k

The ten cheapest places to buy a home in Australia have been revealed with eight homes in rural towns selling for less than $35,000.

The mining town of Broken Hill in the far west of New South Wales had the most properties listed under $50,000.

Properties and plots of land are up for sale from $20,000 and up to $25,000 in the small town of Andamooka, approximately 600km north of Adelaide in far north South Australia.

The cheapest was a one-bedroom home inside the Lake View Hall in South Australia which sold for $5,500.

Other towns such as Coober Pedy in South Australia and Katanning in Western Australia all had properties for sale from under $25,000.

One of the cheapest properties was a three-bedroom home in Moree, northern New South Wales, which sold for $14,000.

Most of the properties were significantly damaged by fire or located in rural areas, but could see a significant financial return for renovators willing to put in the work.

The homes that were already sold saw an average rental return of 10 per cent compared to only 3 per cent in Sydney.

Properties excluded from the analysis were caravan sites, homes in retirement villages and holiday houses.

This three-bedroom house sold for $15,000 in January and sits on a 1069sqm block of land.

Pictures of the home revealed every window was covered with corrugated iron and rubbish and metal littered the exterior.

The listing stated the home required extensive repairs, with one image showing a large hole in a wall that was boarded up with more corrugated iron, and had fire damage.

A three-bedroom home sold for $14,000 in January but featured significant fire damage both on the inside and the outside which was allegedly started by an arsonist.

One section of the roof had caved in from the fire and the front window was completely burnt.

Majority of its interior was destroyed by the fire with several walls damaged and debris covering the floor.

The kitchen and bathroom were the only rooms that were relatively untouched by the fire.

Lot 632 is a 2428sqm plot of land listed for a price of $20,000 to $22,000.

It comes with a small. one-bedroom, one-bathroom fibro shack.

Lot 75 is 1224sqm plot of land priced at $20,000 and located near a hospital and close to the main road.

Approximately 270km from southeast Perth, a three-bedroom home a was priced at $24,500 and sold for an unknown price in April.

The property was initially listed for $29,000 in December 2018.

Most of the windows were boarded up with corrugated iron and the exterior walls had several holes.

The two-bedroom, one-bathroom property was listed for $24,000 and sold for an unknown price in March.

Majority of the interior was significantly damaged, with the bathroom covered in debris and the kitchen covered with newspapers, planks of wood and an electrical port hung from the ceiling.

Wall covering in one of the bedrooms had detached and fallen to the ground while most of the walls in the house were damaged or had their covering removed.

This three-bedroom property is listed for $20,000 and consists of two blocks side-by-side.

Most of the windows have been boarded up with planks of wood and corrugated iron as they have been smashed and there is a large hole in one of the walls attached to the lounge room.

There are two large holes on the walls either side of the hallway and the flooring has been ripped up or severally damaged.

Lot 406 is listed for $25,000 and features a three-bedroom transportable house with an open plan kitchen, lounge room and is situated close to the main road.

There is no significant damage to the transportable home but some panels in the roof are stained from water.

The painting on the window frames have been slightly damaged and the home is held up cinder blocks.

The listing entices buyers to ‘come and finish off this project and make it your own.’

Initially sold for $15,000 in February, this three-bedroom home is back on the market for $35,000 after significant repairs.

All of the carpets have been replaced and all the walls have been freshly painted.

It features a large lounge room and a new kitchen which are connected.