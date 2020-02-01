The three reasons Boris Johnson has upper hand over ‘desperate’ EU in Brexit trade talks

BREXITEER Mark Francois has revealed three key reasons why Boris Johnson will have the upper hand over Brussels in forthcoming trade negotiations aimed at thrashing out a wide-ranging trade deal by the end of the year.

The pressure is on to strike an agreement by December 31, the final days of the transition period which follows Britain’s departure from the bloc yesterday. However, while he acknowledged there was “work to be done, Mr Francois – Tory MP for Rayleigh and Wickford in Essex, as well as being the deputy chairman of the European Research Group (ERG) – said he had no doubt a deal was achievable. He told Express.co.uk: “I think we can do it for three reasons.

“Firstly, the Prime Minister played a blinder on renegotiation of the deal so the political declaration, as it is known, which if you like sets down the tramlines within which these negotiations have to operate is changed. “So whereas before, it mandated a kind of Chequers-style high alignment outcome, both sides agreed to change it in favour of a comprehensive free trade agreement, so we have already agreed in principle the type of agreement that we want. “So the first thing is we’ve already agreed strategically on the type of deal that we want.” Mr Francois added: “The second point is everybody and his wife said that they would never reopen the withdrawal agreement, and even if they did, they would never drop the backstop – they did both, and they changed the political declaration.

“The Prime Minister did all that in three months – we’ve got a year. “And thirdly, the one thing that EU, and particularly the officials in the Commission, have always been frightened of is that we might become what you might call the Singapore of Europe. “That, because we have a slightly different economic model, we can undercut them on the world stage.” He explained: “They are desperate to try and contain that and so they have a very strong incentive to try and agree some sort of deal.

“Both sides have good reasons for striking an agreement. “It will probably be something akin to the 2016 EU-Canadian deal which by definition the EU has already accepted because they have signed it. “You don’t start with a blank sheet of paper, you take that as your starting point and then you probably have to add a protocol on security because we have important security relations in Europe, at least through NATO. “You’d probably need a protocol on data and something for the City, so there is work to do and on the one hand it took seven years to negotiate the European Union-Canadian deal, but on the flip-side all the heavy lifting has already been done.

“They’ve already argued through most of the key problems, so we need to tweak that which is why the concept is often referred to as Super Canada, so you take the Canadian deal and improve it and there’s your outcome. Could we do that in a year? Of course we could. “Last time we negotiated appallingly and we were on both sides of the negotiating table. “Olly Robbins, who was supposed to be leading the negotiations, is an arch-European and always has been – he never wanted to leave the EU in the first place so we couldn’t have negotiated any worse if we tried. “This will be completely different because we will now have a negotiating team which is batting for us not the other lot.”

Offering his assessment of Britain’s future outside the bloc, Mr Francois added: “We do move on, we evolve and we will formally have left the institutions of the European Union and we will withdraw our MEPs from Brussels. “We are then no longer members of the EU. “We have agreed voluntarily to follow part of their rulebook during what is called the implementation period, to give businesses time to adjust, and in that year we negotiate a comprehensive free trade agreement so that we can continue to trade with our European partners into the foreseeable future with low or even no tariffs.

“That’s the way ahead – we do that with Europe while of course negotiating in parallel with the United States. “One of the fundamental benefits of leaving the European Union is you can have your own trade policy and do your own trade deals. “So I think over the medium to long term, that will provide a great boost for the British economy, and I think that is one of the reasons for doing it.”

