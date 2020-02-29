The United States and the Taliban will sign a historic peace agreement this Saturday in Doha (Qatar)

The US secretary of state, Mike Pompeo, is already in Doha (Qatar) to attend the historic signing of the peace agreement between Washington and the Taliban, which will be followed by a conference in the Afghan capital, Kabul, where the NATO Secretary General, Jens Stoltenberg, and US Defense Secretary Mark Esper will grant in person the country’s president, Ashraf Ghani, the support of the Atlantic Alliance for the future.

The peace agreement with the Taliban includes an initial reduction of US troops within four months with a view to a total withdrawal of international forces in 14 months, according to a draft of the agreement collected by the Afghan network Tolo News.

At the same time, Afghan Prime Minister Abdulá Abdulá has held a meeting with Norwegian Secretary of State for Foreign Affairs, Audun Halvorsen, who has offered his country as the venue for the next step on the road to peace in Afghanistan, the difficult peace talks that the Taliban and the Government of Kabul hope to hold, whom the militias have never considered a legitimate interlocutor.

The agreement will be signed this Saturday at the Sheraton Hotel in the capital of Qatar, which for months has sponsored negotiations between the United States and the Taliban.

The Taliban delegation is already present there, along with the US peace envoy, Zalmay Khalilzad, and other international delegations. The signing of the agreement was initially scheduled for 12.00, but has been delayed for logistical reasons as international representatives continue to arrive.

Towards a total withdrawal

“The Islamic Republic of Afghanistan, the United States and the international coalition have concluded that current levels of military forces are no longer necessary to achieve security objectives. Therefore, the United States will reduce its contingent of forces to 8,600 troops within 135 days of the announcement of this joint declaration ”, according to the agreement.

“The United States and the international coalition will complete the withdrawal of the remaining forces from Afghanistan within a period of 14 months, and withdraw all their forces from the remaining bases, on condition that the Taliban fulfill the commitments made in the agreement.”

Fall in the number of attacks

The signing of the agreement would occur at the end of a week in which, according to security sources in the same medium, the Taliban have significantly reduced their attacks following an agreement to “reduce violence” throughout the country, in a gesture of good will that the United States Government considered as an essential condition to finalize the agreement.

Once the agreement is signed, the Taliban are expected to begin historic direct talks with the Afghan government, whom the insurgents have refused to recognize for two decades when considering the Kabul authorities as a puppet of the Western powers. .