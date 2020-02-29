Gold bars, in Krasnoyarsk, Russia, in April 2019. Ilya Naymushin / REUTERS

Raw materials. Money goes to money. Or rather gold. Especially when the markets shiver under the cold breath of a disturbing event. The ups and downs of the spread of the coronavirus cause gold fever.

On the New York Stock Exchange, Monday, February 24, the ounce of gold grazed, in session, the bar of 1,700 dollars (1,547 euros), even if it ended the week at 1,564 dollars. Levels that the yellow metal had not reached in seven years. Compare that at $ 1,250 an ounce a year ago before gold came out of its daze.

By mid-2019, geopolitical tensions between China and the United States had started to revive speculative enthusiasm. At the beginning of January, the escalation of tension between the United States and Iran had further blown the flame. But it is the appearance of the coronavirus and its spread in many countries with outbreaks in South Korea, Iran and Italy which is now helping to warm the spirits.

Palladium continues to defy weightlessness laws

The coronavirus has put the Chinese region of Hebei (northeast) on hold for almost two months, and the economy of the Middle Kingdom is slowing down. Before striking one of the European economic and financial hearts, in this case Milan, raising the risk of a global pandemic. What create a warning shot on the stock markets. Especially since companies are starting to quantify their losses in the Chinese market. For France, the slate is already rising to more than 1 billion euros, adding the estimates of Danone, Pernod Ricard, Seb or Air France-KLM.

By an effect of communicating vessels, investors who lighten their stock market positions favor safe values. Gold then regains all its luster. To the point that some analysts believe that upside potential still exists. Even if the demand for jewelers continues to melt when the golden jewel is shunned. According to a report by the World Gold Council (CMO), published at the end of January, the weight of the precious metal bought to make rings, bracelets or necklaces fell by 6% in 2019.

Despite the progress of its course, gold continues to lose ground against its great rival, palladium. Continuing to defy weightlessness, this precious metal prized by automakers to filter gasoline engine emissions continues to fly from record to record. It is trading at $ 2,700 an ounce, nearly 40% in stratospheric propulsion since the start of the year. Full gas speculation…