The US and the Taliban, about to sign a historic agreement

The United States and the Taliban can sign a historic agreement in Doha on Saturday that paves the way for the withdrawal of US troops, after more than 18 years of war in Afghanistan, and for peace negotiations that are announced arduous.

US President Donald Trump urged Afghans on Friday to “seize the opportunity for peace.”

“If the Taliban and the government of Afghanistan keep their commitments, we will have a way forward to end the war in Afghanistan in order to bring our troops home,” he added.

The text negotiated for a year and a half in Qatar, and that US envoys and insurgents must sign around 11:00 GMT, is not a peace agreement itself.

The Afghan authorities have been left out of these direct and unprecedented negotiations for now. In this phase alone a “reduction of violence” is expected and not a true ceasefire.

“We are at the dawn of a historic opportunity for peace,” said US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo when the signing day approached, while a Taliban chief, Sirajudin Haqani, said in the New York Times that ” everyone was “tired of war.”

“There is a lot of speculation about the content of the agreement,” says Andrew Watkins of the International Crisis Group conflict prevention organization. “We know the main lines, but we don’t even know for sure if all the terms of the agreement will be made public.”

In September the firm was imminent but was suddenly canceled by Donald Trump, who then mentioned the death of an American soldier in a nth attack in Kabul.

This time, the belligerents agreed to a one-week period of “violence reduction,” globally respected on the ground, and ending this Saturday.

Unless there is a last minute incident, the American negotiators, led by Zalmay Khalilzad, will be able to sign this pact that the American president will exhibit in the campaign for his re-election in eight months as the fulfillment of a promise: to end the longest war in the United States.

According to the UN, between 32,000 and 60,000 Afghan civilians have died in this war, in addition to 1,900 US military.