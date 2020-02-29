The US and the Taliban, ready to sign the peace in Afghanistan

It is soon to know if peace will come to Afghanistan, but one of the essential steps to achieve it is going to take this Saturday in Qatar. U.S and the Taliban are preparing to sign a agreement to stop waging war in the Asian country after 19 years of uninterrupted conflict, the bloodiest nowadays of all who are spared in the world.

The agreement contemplates the rgradual departure from the country of US troops in exchange for a commitment by the insurgents to prevent Afghanistan from becoming a sanctuary for Al Qaeda and other terrorist groups. The most important thing, however, is that it sets the stage for the Taliban to negotiate for the first time with the Afghan Government a formula to achieve peace, the most complicated part of the puzzle.

The pact marks a point in the war on terrorism launched by the US after the attacks of September 11th, 2001 in New York and Washington, the trigger that unleashed its invasion of Afghanistan to punish Al Qaeda and its Taliban allies. The Afghan contest has since been the story of never ending, marked by the lack of a coherent strategy of Washington to end the conflict and the persistent Pentagon propaganda to sweeten the harsh reality on the ground, as revealed by several internal reports published in December by the ‘Washington Post’.

Far from having abated, war has escalated since they began two years ago in Doha the secret talks with the Taliban. Today is the deadliest conflict on the planet, according to the International Crisis Group.

From war to peace

Amid so much despair, this agreement opens a window to hope. It does not stop the war, but it does pave the way for peace to be negotiated. “This commitment is an important step so that a lasting peace can be achieved in a new Afghanistan, free from Al Qaeda, the Islamic State and other terrorist groups that want to harm us, “the president said yesterday Donald Trump. At the moment the condition that the parties imposed to sign the agreement a week ago has been fulfilled. temporary reduction of violence.

And now the gesture dance should begin. Of the 12,000 US soldiers Y 8,500 NATO that remain in the country, Washington is expected to initially withdraw some 3,400. A measure that should be accompanied by a mass exchange of prisoners between the Taliban and the pro-Western Government of Kabul, which has not participated in the negotiations.

But the really difficult thing will begin thereafter, in about 10 days, when the dialogue between the Islamic radicals, who control an important part of the country, and the Executive of Ashraf Ghani, which will be accompanied by representatives of civil society. That is the great concession obtained by the US in the negotiations, since the Taliban had perjured that they would never sit down and talk to the “Puppet & rdquor; from Washington nor would they contemplate peace while there were foreign troops in the country.

“This phase could go on for a year or more,” she wrote in the ‘New York Times’, Laurel Miller, a Crisis Group expert. “There they will have to deal with much more thorny issues, from how share power and security by altering the structures of the State to satisfy both the Government’s interest in preserving the current system and the Taliban’s interest in imposing something more Islamic. We must also see if they manage to agree to a ceasefire. It would be a great step forward because the best negotiating letter that the parties have, particularly the Taliban, is violence.

The internal political situation in Afghanistan does not help clear the way. Ghani’s victory in last year’s elections, marked by the usual irregularities, has not been recognized by his rival Abdullah Abdullah, who has threatened to create a parallel government. The first was about to swear in office last Thursday, but canceled his plans not to disturb the signature of the Doha agreement. And the question now goes through knowing how Ghani will negotiate with the Taliban when his government is not even recognized by the opposition leader. “Kabul needs to have only one voice in the negotiations, but it will be difficult as long as the dispute remains. It is imperative that Ghani and Abdullah resolve their differences in order to move forward with the dialogue,” said an American expert who frequently travels to Afghanistan.