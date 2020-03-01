The US and the Taliban sign a historic troop withdrawal agreement

By Abdul Qadir Sediqi and Alexander Cornwell
KABUL / DOHA, Feb. 29 (Reuters) – The United States signed an agreement with the Taliban insurgents on Saturday that could pave the way for a complete withdrawal of foreign soldiers from Afghanistan in the next 14 months and represent a step to end an 18 year war.
The agreement creates a path for the US to gradually withdraw from its longest war until then, but many believe that talks between Afghan parties can be much more complicated.
The rubric occurred in the Qatari capital, Doha, with the US special envoy for peace Zalmay Khalilzad and the Taliban political chief Abdul Ghani Baradar. US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo was present to witness the ceremony.
“This is a hopeful moment, but it is only the beginning. The way forward will not be easy. Achieving lasting peace in Afghanistan will require patience and commitment between all parties,” said US Defense Secretary Mark Esper, who met with Afghan President Ashraf Ghani in Kabul, where they announced a joint statement in parallel to the agreement between the United States and the Taliban.
The United States said it is committed to reducing the number of its troops in Afghanistan from 13,000 to 8,600 within 135 days of signing the agreement.
A complete withdrawal of all US forces and the Coalition would occur within 14 months of signing the agreement if the Taliban fulfilled their commitments, according to the joint statement.
For the president of the United States, Donald Trump, the Doha agreement represents an opportunity to fulfill his promise to bring American troops home.
But security experts also considered it to be a foreign policy bet that would give the Taliban international legitimacy.
“Today is a monumental day for Afghanistan,” the US embassy in Kabul said on Twitter. “It’s about making peace and creating a brighter common future. We are with Afghanistan.”
The Government of Afghanistan said it was willing to negotiate a ceasefire with the Taliban, and affirmed its support for the gradual withdrawal of US forces and the Coalition, provided the Taliban fulfilled its commitments.
On the other hand, NATO undertook to adjust the levels of Coalition troops also in the first phase, reducing the number of NATO troops from 16,000 to about 12,000.
