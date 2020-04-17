‘The View’: Former Co-Host Was Abruptly Removed From Show After Signing New Contract

Those who tune in to watch “The View” weekday mornings on ABC know that over the years know that the show has featured a revolving cast. Following her exit, one of those women shared a bit more about the unexpected way that her time on the ABC daytime talk show ended.

According to The Blast, former co-host Jedidiah Bila revealed what happened around the time of her exit from the Barbara Walters-created TV show.

As stated by the publication, the “Fox & Friends” personality said that she did not leave the show, which she co-hosted with Whoopi Goldberg, Sara Haines and Sunny Hostin, on her own. Instead, she stated that she was abruptly removed from the show shortly after signing a new contract.

Following her leave, Bila did not offer any further elaboration as to why her time on “The View” ended the way that it did, but some speculated that it could have been due to a particular interview with Hillary Clinton. However, that rumor has never been confirmed or denied.

Since moving on from the ABC show, Bila has continued to make appearances on “Fox & Friends,” where she offers her opinions on a wide range of political topics. Recently, she also revealed on her Instagram that she and her husband have been recovering from COVID-19 throughout the course of the past few weeks. “I’ve learned so much this past week and done so much thinking,” she wrote, reflecting on how the spread of the novel coronavirus has personally affected her and her family.

Aside from Bila, the ABC show has continued to stay in the news recently for a variety of reasons. Not only did Abby Huntsman announce in January that she too would be leaving the talk show, but others have also wondered what the future holds for co-hosts Meghan McCain and Joy Behar due to several recent decisions.