‘The View’: Joy Behar’s Rep Speaks Out About Comedian’s Future On ABC Show

Since returning to “The View” full-time in 2015, rumors about how long Joy Behar would remain on the ABC talk show have continued to. follow the co-host. Thanks to a new interview that was included in “Ladies Who Punch: The Explosive Inside Story of ‘The View,'” fans were left with the impression that the comedian had already made up her mind about when her departure would take place. However, Behar’s rep has now given the official word.

According to Variety, the new interview, which was included in the paperback version of the book, revealed that the former HLN star had already planned when she would leave “The View.”

“I have a three-year contract, but that doesn’t mean I can’t leave if I want to, because they can’t really do anything to me at this point.,” she said, adding, “I don’t see myself staying for more [time]. That’s it! I could be wrong. If I’m as fabulous in [2022] as I am now, I’ll think about. But the chances of that happening…” She paused to reflect. “You know, time marches on. I’m not a kid.”

The outlet also confirmed Behar had also been “floating a 2022 exit from the show” behind the scenes.

Now, her rep has spoken out about what the future truly holds for the ABC personality on the show that she co-hosts with Whoopi Goldberg, Sunny Hostin, and Meghan McCain.

“This is not true. Joy was asked what happens at the end of her contract and as she herself made clear in the interview, if she’s ‘as fabulous in [2022] as I am now,’ she will be in her seat at the table,” Behar’s spokesperson told ET.

This development follows a string of other changes that the daytime talk show has made in recent months. Not only did Abby Huntsman decide to leave her co-hosting position in January, but McCain also made a recent announcement that would alter her time on the show for the foreseeable future.

Additionally, rumors about Behar herself had also spread leading up to the aforementioned discussion due to the fact that she had recently stepped away for a specific reason.

“The View” airs weekdays on ABC.