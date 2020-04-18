‘The View’: Meghan McCain Reveals Why She Hasn’t Left The ABC Talk Show Yet

Those who tune in each weekday to watch “The View” know that the ABC show has featured a revolving panel of co-hosts since its premiere in 1997. Some, such as Abby Huntsman, decided to leave the daytime talk show on their own, while others, like “Fox & Friends” personality Jedediah Bila, have reportedly been told to vacate their positions. Now, current panelist Meghan McCain has opened up about the one thing that keeps her from making a decision to leave.

According to People, the conservative television personality revealed that she has decided to stay on “The View” because she knew how her late father, Senator John McCain, felt about the program.

“There are times when I have wanted to completely give up and leave,” McCain told Ramin Setoodeh for a new epilogue in his 2019 book, “Ladies Who Punch: The Explosive Inside Story of ‘The View.'”

She added, “I just keep trying to remind myself that my dad really wanted me to be here and wanted me to do it.” This, she said, is something she tells herself of whenever she feels as though staying may no longer be the right decision for her.

Prior to her admission, the co-host also discussed her decision to initially join one of “the most historically controversial” shows in television, which she currently co-hosts with Whoopi Goldberg, Sunny Hostin, and Joy Behar.

When speaking with Setoodeh, she shared the one thing that she would change pertaining to the treatment she has received from viewers surrounding her appearances on the Barbara Walters-created show. McCain said that ultimately, she wishes the audience was more understanding because she’s been “dealing with so much.”

Aside from McCain’s new conversation about “The View,” the daytime program has remained in the news in recent months for a variety of reasons. Not only have some speculated about Behar’s future on the show due to a recent decision, but McCain herself also recently made a big announcement that will also affect her appearances moving forward.

“The View” airs weekdays on ABC.