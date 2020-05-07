The Voice Australia is making drastic changes to work around COVID-19 restrictions

The Voice Australia will be making drastic changes to its format to work around COVID-19 restrictions.

And the changes could actually make the show better, media expert Rob McKnight told The Daily Telegraph on Monday.

He explained: ”The one thing I would say is adversity can bring about creativity, so it may actually end up better’.

However, Rob said the changes were unlikely to have been made other than out of necessity, and the judges working outside the studio could work against the show.

He added: ‘You can’t blame them for trying to talk it up. Are these changes they would’ve made without the coronavirus lockdown? The answer is probably not.

‘It’s unlikely with the judges [working] remotely it will be a better product. But it still might be a great product.’

Nine head of content Adrian Swift recently told Mediaweek that, ‘[the] changes are going to make it more interesting.’

While it is believed mentor Kelly Rowland has been unable to return to Australia to complete filming, two thirds of the show has been filmed.

The Channel Nine singing competition will premiere on May 24, according to a report on TV Blackbox.

The program will welcome two new hosts, with Darren McMullen and Renee Bargh stepping in to take over from Sonia Kruger, who will front the forthcoming revamped season of Big Brother on Channel Seven.

The announcement comes after filming of season nine was suspended in March due to the coronavirus pandemic.