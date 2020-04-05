‘The Walking Dead’ Season 10, Episode 15 Preview: The Final Battle

The final battle against the Whisperers will begin in “The Walking Dead” Season 10, episode 15. Preview videos of the next episode have been released online, and they show Beta (Ryan Hurst) on the move to seek revenge.

The heroes will be hiding while the Whisperers search for them. A preview video of the next episode shows Beta preparing to move, and he doesn’t realize that some of his enemies are hiding in the windmill tower.

As the heroes prepare for the final battle against the Whisperers, the TV series will introduce new characters and new threats. Eugene (Josh McDermitt) had previously decided to set out and make contact with a new civilization. The episode trailer shows him meeting a new character who calls herself Princess.

Princess has apparently been living by herself for a long time, and she isn’t used to talking to other people. She will offer her help to the reluctant heroes.

Another preview video of “The Walking Dead” Season 10, episode 15 shows Princess scaring away the horses by using her machine gun on a few zombies. There will be a funny moment between her and Ezekiel (Khary Payton) where she will explain that she chose to call herself Princess because the name Queen would make her feel older and it is also pretentious. Ezekiel used to call himself king, but he will not use that in front of his new friend.

With the season coming to an end soon, the plot may setup the next big challenge the heroes will face. It remains to be seen what new opportunities and threats Princess will bring in the next episode. While the fans wait for the next episode, the official Twitter page of the show has shared a compilation of Michonne’s (Dani Gurira) best moments.

“The Walking Dead” Season 10, episode 15 is titled “The Tower.” It will air on April 5 at 9 p.m. EDT on AMC.