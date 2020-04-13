The Weeknd Angry With Usher’s ‘Climax’ Similarity To His Style, ‘Burn’ Singer Disputes Claims

The Weeknd admitted that he was angry with Usher’s “Climax” because it was too similar to his style. The latter has since responded indirectly.

The Weeknd catapulted to fame with his song “House of Balloons” in 2011. His music style combines classic R&B, electronic music, ‘80s pop and hip-hop. He said that the “blueprint” of his music includes Michael Jackson’s 1987 song “Dirty Diana.”

The music style of Selena Gomez’s ex-boyfriend was deemed unique because there was nothing like it. However, in 2012, Usher released his single “Ciimax,” which The Weeknd felt was inspired by his songs.

“I heard ‘Climax,’ that [2012] Usher song, and was like, ‘Holy [expletive], that’s a Weeknd song.’ It was very flattering, and I knew I was doing something right, but I also got angry,” The Weeknd told Variety.

“But the older I got, I realized it’s a good thing.”

The Weeknd’s statement about Usher’s song garnered various reactions. Eric Bellinger who collaborated with Usher started the #ClimaxChallenge based on the claim that the “Starboy” singer could not hit the notes that Usher does on “Climax.”

Usher responded to The Weeknd’s claim indirectly by posting a few videos of himself listening to the different #ClimaxChallenge videos. He also sang the song himself.

In an interview with Zane Low on Apple Music’s Beats 1 taped on Wednesday, Usher shared how they created “Climax.”

He didn’t mention The Weeknd but praised his fellow Toronto native and rival Drake. Usher called the “God’s Plan” singer a “young legend.”

“I think ‘Climax’ was one of those ones because I felt like it was so advanced in the nature of what it was,” Usher told Lowe.

“Me and Diplo, we were trying to do something that would raise the bar for R&B. Yeah, I made R&B hit records before and, yeah, Diplo, he could do many things. But I said, ‘Is there any way to tie these two worlds together?’”

Usher added that he had the urge to create music that is classic R&B. He also felt the inclination to sing in a way that no one else does at the time.

“It’s going to freak people in R&B I and is going to freak people out who are more alternative. I think that it’s going to…’ Because people don’t sing in falsetto when you get to that level. They just don’t. They don’t go in that area. So, yeah, but that was one.”

