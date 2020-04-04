‘The Witcher’ Developer Donates Nearly $1 Million To Fight COVID-19

Polish video game developer CD Projekt Red has donated close to $1 million to help the country fend off COVID-19.

The news came through co-founder and joint CEO Marcin Iwinski’s Linkedin post, saying that CD Projekt Red has teamed up with Fundacja Wielka Orkiestra Swiatecznej Pomocy, a non-government oganization with over 20 years of “medical equipment fundraising history,” and raised 4 million PLN (Polish Zloty) as their donation to the Polish government as it continues its battle with the deadly virus.

The amount is roughly converted to $970,000, said IGN.

The outlet further explained that the amount was split in two ways: 2 million came from the company’s Board of Directors and major shareholders, while the other 2 million came from the company itself.

“We’d like to thank all the brave souls who fight for our well-being every day and hope these funds will help in your effort to rid us of the virus,” Iwinski said in his post.

In a similar way, Nintendo delivered nearly 100,00 protective N95 Particulate Respirator masks to help frontliners in Washington, particularly in North Bend.

The masks, according to city’s official website, will be distributed among Fire and Rescue staff, as well as to healthcare workers “throughout the region,” said IGN in a separate article.

Formed in 2002 as CD Projekt S.A.’s video game developing department, CD Projekt Red is known for its “The Witcher” series. This year, the team is at the helm of “Cyberunk 2077,” an RPG game set to be released on September 17 for Windows, PlayStation 4, Stadia and Xbox One.