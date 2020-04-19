TheJournal.ie’s Weekend Pub Quiz part two (still with no questions about you-know-what)

Get your thinking cap on.
CONVENTIONAL PUB QUIZZES cannot take place right now, as we all know.
But that doesn’t mean we can’t still have one.
We have five rounds of five questions each – on geography, sports, film, history and then some general knowledge.
You could even incorporate it into your Facetime/Zoom/Houseparty activities tonight by sharing the screen.
But, in the grand tradition of pub quizzes everywhere, no cheating.
Let’s go.
Let’s get started with geography: Which US State capital is nicknamed the Mile High City?
f11photo/Shutterstock
Philadelphia
Tuscon
Detroit
Denver
Which of these countries has land borders with the most other countries?
India
Germany
Serbia
Iran
Which Irish town translates to Ford of the Kings?
Hajnal Ottyan/Shutterstock
Athenry
Kinvarra
Cahersiveen
Enniscrone
Where would you find Cape Horn?
Africa
Asia
Australia
South America
If you were using the area code 007 (and I don’t mean James Bond) as you were dialling a number, which country would you be ringing?
The Netherlands
China
Russia
Argentina
Onto sports, in Ireland’s qualifiers for the 2002 World Cup who scored in the tense 1-1 draw with Portugal at Lansdowne Road?
Chris Bacon/PA Images
Jason McAteer
Robbie Keane
Niall Quinn
Roy Keane
The Mavericks are a major league team in which US sport?
American football
Basketball
Baseball
Hockey
Between 2000 and 2019, Dublin and Kerry have won 13 All-Ireland men’s senior football finals between them. Which county has the won the most – apart from the top two – in those years?
Ryan Byrne/Inpho
Donegal
Cork
Galway
Tyrone
Who is the current World Darts Champion?
PA Images
Michael van Gerwen
Gary Anderson
Peter Wright
Fallon Sherrock
Which of these stadiums has the highest capacity?
Matuschak Anton/Shutterstock
Wembley, London
Croke Park, Dublin
Bernabeu, Madrid
Soccer City, Johannesburg
And now it’s film. Which of these iconic movies was released first?
Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs
Gone With The Wind
The Wizard of Oz
The Great Dictator
Rachel Dawes is the love interest in Chris Nolan’s Batman films. She’s played by Maggie Gyllenhaal and….?
Warner Bros/Youtube
Marion Cotillard
Emma Stone
Katie Holmes
Amy Adams
Who voiced the Jessica Rabbit in the film Who Framed Roger Rabbit?
Alex Kay Visuals/Shutterstock
Kathleen Turner
Meryl Streep
Uma Thurman
Bob Hoskins
What does Robert Duvall’s character love the smell of in the morning in Apocalypse Now?
United Artists/Youtube
Fear
Greed
Marijuana
Napalm
Which of these films was Jack Nicholson NOT nominated for an Oscar for?
360b/Shutterstock
Chinatown
About Schmidt
The Postman Always Rings Twice
Prizzi’s Honour
History is next. What year was Ireland formally declared a republic?
David Soanes/Shutterstock
1916
1922
1937
1949
Who coined the phrase “a government of the people, by the people, for the people”?
George Washington
Abraham Lincoln
John F Kennedy
Donald Trump
Which of these heavy metal bands shares a name with a torture device purported to be used in medieval times?
pandapaw/shutterstock
Iron Maiden
Metallica
Sepultura
Mötley Crüe
What year did construction begin on the Berlin Wall?
PA Images
1945
1951
1961
1965
Which of these leaders was born first?
Adolf Hitler
Winston Churchill
Joseph Stalin
Benito Mussolini
Still in contention? General knowledge next. How many leaves does a shamrock have?
Two
Three
Four
Five
Prospero is the protagonist in which Shakespeare play?
Stocksnapper/Shutterstock
As You Like It
The Merchant Of Venice
A Midsummer Night’s Dream
The Tempest
What book won the Booker Prize in 2018?
Everything Under, Daisy Johnson
The Long Take, Robin Robertson
Milkman, Anna Burns
Washington Black, Esi Eduygan
How many TDs are there in the Dáil?
Laura Hutton/Rollingnews.ie
120
145
158
160
How many British prime ministers have there been during Queen Elizabeth II’s reign which began in 1952?
PA Images
9
14
16
21
Answer all the questions to see your result!
Hat Trick/Youtube
You scored out of !
1st prize
Is that Hud Hastings? Is he wearing a crown?
wavebreakmedia/Shutterstock
You scored out of !
Great job
You did very well there. Fair play, we’re delighted for you.
Wayhome Studio/Shutterstock
You scored out of !
Decent job
You did okay. I guess.
Maria Sbytova/Shutterstock
You scored out of !
Not great
The questions didn’t fall for you today, but maybe next time?
Master1305/Shutterstock
You scored out of !
Ooof
This is only a minor blip isn’t it?