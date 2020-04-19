TheJournal.ie’s Weekend Pub Quiz part two (still with no questions about you-know-what)

Get your thinking cap on.

CONVENTIONAL PUB QUIZZES cannot take place right now, as we all know. 

But that doesn’t mean we can’t still have one. 

We have five rounds of five questions each – on geography, sports, film, history and then some general knowledge. 

You could even incorporate it into your Facetime/Zoom/Houseparty activities tonight by sharing the screen.

But, in the grand tradition of pub quizzes everywhere, no cheating.

Let’s go.

Let’s get started with geography: Which US State capital is nicknamed the Mile High City?

Philadelphia
Tuscon

Detroit
Denver

Which of these countries has land borders with the most other countries?
India
Germany

Serbia
Iran

Which Irish town translates to Ford of the Kings?

Athenry
Kinvarra

Cahersiveen
Enniscrone

Where would you find Cape Horn?
Africa
Asia

Australia
South America

If you were using the area code 007 (and I don’t mean James Bond) as you were dialling a number, which country would you be ringing?
The Netherlands
China

Russia
Argentina

Onto sports, in Ireland’s qualifiers for the 2002 World Cup who scored in the tense 1-1 draw with Portugal at Lansdowne Road?

Jason McAteer
Robbie Keane

Niall Quinn
Roy Keane

The Mavericks are a major league team in which US sport?
American football
Basketball

Baseball
Hockey

Between 2000 and 2019, Dublin and Kerry have won 13 All-Ireland men’s senior football finals between them. Which county has the won the most – apart from the top two – in those years?

Donegal
Cork

Galway
Tyrone

Who is the current World Darts Champion?

Michael van Gerwen
Gary Anderson

Peter Wright
Fallon Sherrock

Which of these stadiums has the highest capacity?

Wembley, London
Croke Park, Dublin

Bernabeu, Madrid
Soccer City, Johannesburg

And now it’s film. Which of these iconic movies was released first?
Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs
Gone With The Wind

The Wizard of Oz
The Great Dictator

Rachel Dawes is the love interest in Chris Nolan’s Batman films. She’s played by Maggie Gyllenhaal and….?

Marion Cotillard
Emma Stone

Katie Holmes
Amy Adams

Who voiced the Jessica Rabbit in the film Who Framed Roger Rabbit?

Kathleen Turner
Meryl Streep

Uma Thurman
Bob Hoskins

What does Robert Duvall’s character love the smell of in the morning in Apocalypse Now?

Fear
Greed

Marijuana
Napalm

Which of these films was Jack Nicholson NOT nominated for an Oscar for?

Chinatown
About Schmidt

The Postman Always Rings Twice
Prizzi’s Honour

History is next. What year was Ireland formally declared a republic?

1916
1922

1937
1949

Who coined the phrase “a government of the people, by the people, for the people”?
George Washington
Abraham Lincoln

John F Kennedy
Donald Trump

Which of these heavy metal bands shares a name with a torture device purported to be used in medieval times?

Iron Maiden
Metallica

Sepultura
Mötley Crüe

What year did construction begin on the Berlin Wall?

1945
1951

1961
1965

Which of these leaders was born first?
Adolf Hitler
Winston Churchill

Joseph Stalin
Benito Mussolini

Still in contention? General knowledge next. How many leaves does a shamrock have?
Two
Three

Four
Five

Prospero is the protagonist in which Shakespeare play?

As You Like It
The Merchant Of Venice

A Midsummer Night’s Dream
The Tempest

What book won the Booker Prize in 2018?
Everything Under, Daisy Johnson
The Long Take, Robin Robertson

Milkman, Anna Burns
Washington Black, Esi Eduygan

How many TDs are there in the Dáil?

120
145

158
160

How many British prime ministers have there been during Queen Elizabeth II’s reign which began in 1952?

9
14

16
21


