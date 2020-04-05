TheJournal.ie’s Weekend Pub Quiz (there are no questions about you-know-what)

By Denis Bedoya  On  In News Summary Leave a comment 

This is a virus-free zone.

OK – WE’RE NOT going to mention a type of illness which rhymes with Miley Cyrus – we’ve had enough of that lark for the last month.

What we do know is that we’re all cooped up in our houses and can’t see family members, friends, your mates down the pub etc etc etc. 

What we can do is bring a pub experience to you.

So, here’s the craic. There’s going to be five rounds – geography, sports, film, history and then a bit of general knowledge. 

Five questions in each round – bringing the total to 25. 

Top tip: If you’re using Facetime, Zoom, Houseparty etc, you’ll be able to share the screen to your friends. It all comes down to if you trust them not to do the quiz on their own and then do it again with a group (do not do this – it is not sound) 

Anyway, buckle up and get ready – it’s quizness time. 

We begin with geography:

Which is the most northerly capital city in Europe?

Shutterstock

Stockholm
Helsinki

Reykjavík
Riga

What is the address of The White House?

Shutterstock

1600 Pennsylvania Heights
1600 Pennsylvania Villas

1600 Pennsylvania Crescent

1600 Pennsylvania Avenue

Where is the Bridge of Sighs?

Shutterstock

Madrid
Venice

Copenhagen
Florence

What name does Argentina give to the Falkland Islands?

Shutterstock

Handsoff Brittos
Islas Malvinas

Islas Emperare
Islas Maldini

Angel Falls is the world’s highest waterfall. In which country is it located?

Shutterstock

Venezuela
Peru

Brazil
Costa Rica

Now, we move on to sports:

Patrick Viera received 8 red cards in his English Premier League career. This puts him in joint-first in the list of red cards with which Irish player?

Shutterstock

Roy Keane
Joe Lapira

Richard Dunne
Kevin Kilbane

What is the highest points total in a season for a team in the English Premier League?

Shutterstock

101
100

104
106

How many players are there on an Olympic curling team?

Shuterstock

3
4

6
8

Which Portuguese club did Jose Mourinho manage between 2002 and 2004?

PA

Porto
Benfica

Braga
Sporting

In Olympic boxing, which weight comes between Lightweight and Middleweight?

Shutterstock

Flyweight
Welterweight

Super Middleweight
Featherweight

Let’s move on to film – in what movie would you hear this quote?

“Life moves pretty fast. If you don’t stop and look around once in a while, you could miss it.”

Shutterstock

Avatar
Rush Hour

Ferris Bueller’s Day Off
Rugrats: The Movie

What about this: “Carpe diem. Seize the day, boys. Make your lives extraordinary.”

Shutterstock

Good Will Hunting
Dead Poets Society

Town
A Clockwork Orange

And here: “I believe whatever doesn’t kill you, simply makes you…stranger.”

Shutterstock

The Dark Knight Rises
Batman Forever

Batman Returns
The Dark Knight

Who starred as Juno MacGuff opposite Michael Cera in the 2007 film Juno?

Shutterstock

Emma Stone
Ellen Page

Scarlett Johansson
Dakota Fanning

Which actor starred alongside Kim Bassinger in the film 9½ Weeks?

Shutterstock

Mickey Rourke
Tom Hanks

Christian Bale
Russell Crowe

We move on to history.

How old was Joan of Arc when she was burnt at the stake?

Shutterstock

19
22

25
27

In what year was John Lennon murdered by Mark Chapman?

Shutterstock

1987
1985

1982
1980

In which century was The War of the Roses?

Shutterstock

14th
15th

16th
17th

Which British Secretary of State for War resigned following a sex scandal in the 1960s?

Shutterstock

John Profumo
Jean Claude Baptiste

John Valentine
Cyril Murphy

In 1925 who announced that he was taking dictatorial powers over Italy?

Shutterstock

Edwardo Russo
Benito Mussolini

The Pope
Luigi Romano

Final round – and it’s general knowledge.

A baguette is a long thin loaf of French bread, but what does the word Baguette mean in English?

Shutterstock

Wand
Roll

Sandwich
Bar

What does the Beaufort scale measure?

Shutterstock

Earthquakes
Weight

Strength of wind
Pressure

Which Queen song featured in the film Wayne’s World?

Shutterstock

Don’t Stop Me Now
Bohemian Rhapsody

We Will Rock You
I Want It All

The 2019 Eurovision Song Contest was held in which city?

PA

Madrid
Tel Aviv

Copenhagen
Rotterdam

The last words of which rock and roll star were said to be ‘I’m going to the bathroom to read’?

Shutterstock

The Big Bopper
Dewey Cox

Elvis Presley
Johnny Cash


Answer all the questions to see your result!

Shutterstock

You scored out of !
Champ
Top notch. Well done.

Share your result:

Share

Tweet

Shutterstock

You scored out of !
Daycent
If you’re not first, you’re last.

Share your result:

Share

Tweet

Shutterstock

You scored out of !
Not the may west
Better luck next time.

Share your result:

Share

Tweet

20th Century Fox

You scored out of !
Shockin’
You’ve had a beast.

Share your result:

Share

Tweet

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *