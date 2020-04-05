TheJournal.ie’s Weekend Pub Quiz (there are no questions about you-know-what)

OK – WE’RE NOT going to mention a type of illness which rhymes with Miley Cyrus – we’ve had enough of that lark for the last month.
What we do know is that we’re all cooped up in our houses and can’t see family members, friends, your mates down the pub etc etc etc.
What we can do is bring a pub experience to you.
So, here’s the craic. There’s going to be five rounds – geography, sports, film, history and then a bit of general knowledge.
Five questions in each round – bringing the total to 25.
Top tip: If you’re using Facetime, Zoom, Houseparty etc, you’ll be able to share the screen to your friends. It all comes down to if you trust them not to do the quiz on their own and then do it again with a group (do not do this – it is not sound)
Anyway, buckle up and get ready – it’s quizness time.
We begin with geography:
Which is the most northerly capital city in Europe?
What is the address of The White House?
1600 Pennsylvania Heights
1600 Pennsylvania Crescent
Where is the Bridge of Sighs?
What name does Argentina give to the Falkland Islands?
Angel Falls is the world’s highest waterfall. In which country is it located?
Now, we move on to sports:
Patrick Viera received 8 red cards in his English Premier League career. This puts him in joint-first in the list of red cards with which Irish player?
What is the highest points total in a season for a team in the English Premier League?
How many players are there on an Olympic curling team?
Which Portuguese club did Jose Mourinho manage between 2002 and 2004?
In Olympic boxing, which weight comes between Lightweight and Middleweight?
Let’s move on to film – in what movie would you hear this quote?
“Life moves pretty fast. If you don’t stop and look around once in a while, you could miss it.”
What about this: “Carpe diem. Seize the day, boys. Make your lives extraordinary.”
And here: “I believe whatever doesn’t kill you, simply makes you…stranger.”
Who starred as Juno MacGuff opposite Michael Cera in the 2007 film Juno?
Which actor starred alongside Kim Bassinger in the film 9½ Weeks?
We move on to history.
How old was Joan of Arc when she was burnt at the stake?
In what year was John Lennon murdered by Mark Chapman?
In which century was The War of the Roses?
Which British Secretary of State for War resigned following a sex scandal in the 1960s?
In 1925 who announced that he was taking dictatorial powers over Italy?
Final round – and it’s general knowledge.
A baguette is a long thin loaf of French bread, but what does the word Baguette mean in English?
What does the Beaufort scale measure?
Which Queen song featured in the film Wayne’s World?
The 2019 Eurovision Song Contest was held in which city?
The last words of which rock and roll star were said to be ‘I’m going to the bathroom to read’?
