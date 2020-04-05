TheJournal.ie’s Weekend Pub Quiz (there are no questions about you-know-what)

OK – WE’RE NOT going to mention a type of illness which rhymes with Miley Cyrus – we’ve had enough of that lark for the last month.

What we do know is that we’re all cooped up in our houses and can’t see family members, friends, your mates down the pub etc etc etc.

What we can do is bring a pub experience to you.

So, here’s the craic. There’s going to be five rounds – geography, sports, film, history and then a bit of general knowledge.

Five questions in each round – bringing the total to 25.

Top tip: If you’re using Facetime, Zoom, Houseparty etc, you’ll be able to share the screen to your friends. It all comes down to if you trust them not to do the quiz on their own and then do it again with a group (do not do this – it is not sound)

Anyway, buckle up and get ready – it’s quizness time.