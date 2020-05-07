Theo Hayez’s family say police searches and DNA testing are continuing for the missing teen in Byron

Theo Hayez’s family say they have not given up hope of finding the missing backpacker nearly a year after his disappearance.

The Belgian backpacker went missing on May 31 last year after leaving Cheeky Monkey’s bar in Byron Bay in northern New South Wales and has never been found.

Theo’s family have revealed search efforts for the 19-year-old have continued throughout 2020, including police providing the DNA test results of hair in what they believe is Theo’s grey cap, which was found in bushland off Tallows Beach.

They posted a heartfelt message in the Looking for Theo Facebook group giving thanks to the effort to find the backpacker – and gave an insight into the police investigation.

‘Since the beginning of the year, we have spoken less publicly about developments,’ the post reads.

‘Far from us giving up hope or dedication, the main reason is because the ongoing police process means we need to be careful about what we say.

‘We think about Theo every minute and would like to share any information that may help to find out what happened to him but we have to be careful that we also give the police the best chance of finding this out.

‘It breaks our hearts every day and we hope that they will soon have some clarity for us. The police investigation is ongoing and we are grateful for this but we have been asked not to provide details.

‘New searches have taken place and police have provided us with the results from the DNA testing conducted on the two hairs found in the cap.’

The hat was found by a member of the public in the same area where the last ‘ping’ from Theo’s phone was recorded on June 1 around the Cape Byron Lighthouse.

Theo’s family is certain the hat is his – but DNA testing on the material was inconclusive.

The family have urged anyone with information on the backpacker’s disappearance to contact them and police.

They have maintained the though that Theo was not alone on the night he disappeared and believe anyone with new information should come forward.

A new website has been launched to help the family extend their voice to reach a more broad international audience to find any leads to track down Theo.

‘It will soon be one year (since his disappearance) and it is still important that you keep talking about Théo,’ the post continues.

‘We still believe that someone out there could help us to find out what really happened by providing us with some information about that night.’

The leading theory in Theo’s disappearance is that he fell while trying to climb cliffs near Tallows Beach and his body washed away.

Theo was travelling Australia on a gap year after finishing school in Belgium.

Police began a land, sea and air search when they were alerted to his disappearance by staff at the Wake Up! Hostel in Byron Bay on June 6.

The hostel staff raise the alarm after finding his belongings, including his passport, left there untouched.

Theo’s father, Laurent Hayez, flew into Australia that month and made an emotional public appeal to help find his son.

‘I promised Theo’s little brother that I would bring his brother home. Please, help me keep my promise to him,’ he told reporters through tears at Tweed Heads Police Station.

Theo’s disappearance made headlines around the world and several volunteer groups formed to search for him.

The case has been referred to the NSW coroner.