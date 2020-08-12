There’s something dark at the heart of Nicola Sturgeon’s SNP, says PAUL BALDWIN

Nicola Sturgeon, it is said, has three main hopes and dreams for the Scottish people she represents: independence, independence and independence.

Education, education, and education in Scotland can, as we have seen from the exam grades shambles this week, can go take a running jump. Education is way down the pecking order from the party’s barstool-Braveheart indyref rhetoric which has become the trademark of the Scottish Nationalists. So let’s be clear, Nicola Sturgeon is an enemy of the United Kingdom – by definition. Anyone who prefers their United Kingdom united and their Great Britain great must surely see that. Hiving off a big chunk of these islands, creating fake division where there is none currently, goes squarely against that and is a wholly bad idea.

And yet her grip on power is undeniable. The Nationalists are the third-largest party by membership in Britain; they were the only radical voice of opposition in Westminster throughout the wet-lettuce Corbyn era, and Ms Sturgeon’s vice-like grip on Hollyrood leaves Scotland feeling decidedly like a one-party state. But there’s a mass of contradictions at the heart of the SNP. And some of them are quite dark.

Nicola Sturgeon wants to rip apart the successful British union – but charge bull-in-a-china-shop like into the arms of the European Union. As if Edinburgh had more in common with the good people of Lithuania or Romania than those in Berwick-upon-Tweed 50 miles down the road. It’s a curious contradiction, and hard not to sniff the stench of anti-English xenophobia somewhere in the mix. But then they are not called Nationalists for nothing. I contacted the SNP press office a few months ago to inquire why it is that Russian nationalism, Italian nationalism, German nationalism, English nationalism (etc, etc) were seen as bad, bordering on evil, for quite obvious reasons…but we are supposed to welcome Scottish Nationalism as a force for good. I am still awaiting a reply.