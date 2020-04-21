These ‘Married At First Sight’ Couples Divorced After Staying Together On Decision Day

“Married at First Sight” does two check-ins with the couples who entered blind arranged marriages. First, at the end of the eight-week filming period, they have to declare whether they want to stay together or get divorced. However, that decision often changes after the cameras leave. Some couples reveal their divorces at the reunion, and fans are predicting that Katie Conrad and Derek Sherman will announce a break up in the Season 10 reunion.

The trailer for the reunion seemingly shows Derek revealing that Katie admitted to cheating, and so a divorce seems likely. However, they wouldn’t be the first to reveal a post-filming split. These couples got divorced after choosing to stay together on the Lifetime reality show.

Jason Carrion and Courtney Hendrix were married in the first season of “Married at First Sight,” but they are not still together. They remained committed on Decision Day and at the reunion. They announced their divorce nearly five years after they got married on TV.

Jaclyn Methuen and Ryan Rannellone were on “Married at First Sight” Season 2. Despite choosing to stay together, they were separated by the time the reunion came around.

Jessica Castro and Ryan De Nino also split before the reunion on “Married at First Sight” Season 2. Unfortunately, their marriage allegedly ended with death threats.

Vanessa Nelson and Tres Russell were the only Season 3 couple to choose to stay together on Decision Day. Still, they were set on getting divorced by the time the reunion rolled around.

Sonia Granados and Nick Pendergrast got married on Season 4, and viewers never saw the dissolution of their relationship. They were still together at the reunion, but followers saw the end of their marriage after nearly a year. Nick and AfterBuzz TV host Heather Yerrid welcomed twins before the end of that year.

Lillian Vilchez and Tom Wilson were married on Season 4 and were still together at both Decision Day and the reunion. After a little over a year, they announced that they were divorcing but remained friends.

Danielle DeGroot and Cody Knapek were “Married at First Sight” Season 5 participants, and they divorced after a year of marriage.

Sheila Downs and Nate Duhon were also on “Married at First Sight” Season 5. They opted to stay together, but their marriage ended a little over a year later with messy accusations of cheating and manipulation.

Jaclyn Schwartzberg and Ryan Buckley were on “Married at First Sight” Season 6, where they opted to stay together. However, they divorced after 10 months of marriage.

Mia Bally and Tristan Thompson had a tumultuous relationship on Season 7, so it was surprising when the couple stayed together on Decision Day. However, they broke up by the reunion special. They filed the paperwork before the season even finished airing.

Dave Flaherty and Amber Martorana were also married in Season 7, but they revealed that they decided to divorce on the reunion special.

Season 8 and Season 9 were the only recent seasons to lack any post-filming divorces on either the reunion or life afterward. Will Season 10 be the same? Unfortunately, fans are expecting that Katie and Derek have broken up. However, “Married at First Sight” viewers will have to tune in for the Season 10 reunion special Wednesday at 8 p.m. EDT on Lifetime to see if they’re right.