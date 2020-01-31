‘They need our money!’ Britons furious at Juncker’s plot to lure UK back into the EU

BREXITEERS are furious with former European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker for attempting to lure the UK back into the clutches of the EU 24 hours before Britain leaves.

Britons hit back at the ex-EU figurehead for speaking of how it was “possible” the UK would change its mind over Brexit and rejoin the EU regardless of the referendum result in 2016 – and three-and-a-half years of negotiations. Mr Juncker also said in the interview it would be “great” for the UK to join in 20-30 years time. Express.co.uk readers trashed the suggestion on social media.

One said: “Never going to happen, we have a great history as a nation, and one to be proud of.” Another said: “This man is in cloud cuckoo-land, he says that when we joined Britain was in favour of the EU that is not true we were in favour of a common market that’s what I voted for.” A third added: “Only because our money is much needed by them, so they can carry on spending it on their overly lavish lifestyles at our expense.” Another said: “They need our money, imagine the new rules and regulations they would impose on us if we were to re-join.” A fifth added: “What planet is he living on? Give it a couple of years and this farce of a union will be no more.

“Just another laughable mistake in our history.” It comes as Mr Juncker told BBC HARDTalk host Stephen John Sackur it would be “great” to see the UK returning to knock on Brussels’s door in his lifetime. Asked if he believed Europe would be ready to listen if the UK wanted to re-join the Brussels bloc, he said: “I don’t know if it’s a possibility. “When Britain joined, Britain was in favour of the European Union. Now they have taken the opposite decision. “It is possible that in 20-30 years from now they would reconsider their view.

“Who knows how the international world will develop in the next coming decades. “But if, at some junction, it will present itself at the door of the European Union, who would be the one who would keep this door closed? “It’s better for Britain and for the European Union to have Britain with us, to have Britain beside us.” Asked whether he thinks it could happen in his lifetime, he replied: “It depends on my lifetime, but it would be great. “It would reflect whatever I thought of the relationship between Britain and the European Union if Britain one day were to rejoin the European Union.