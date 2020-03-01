They shoot a demonstration led by Guaidó in western Venezuela

A group of unidentified people fired on Saturday against an anti-government demonstration led by Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaidó, in Barquisimeto, capital of the state of Lara (west), with no injuries recorded so far.

Several opposition leaders have denounced the situation in social networks and the media and have blamed the government of Nicolás Maduro for these events, which they consider illegitimate.

ATTENTION | A group of groups and people linked to Chavismo attacked the caravan of Juan Guaidó in Lara with long gunshots. The groups threw blunt objects at the caravan vehicles that were touring today in Lara state. pic.twitter.com/t62apXfLtq & mdash; Táchira News (@TachiraNoticias) February 29, 2020

“The regime sent its terrorists to intimidate but they will not prevent us from being in the street with the Larenses,” said deputy Alfonso Marquina, representative of Lara in the National Assembly (Parliament) on Twitter and who participated with Guaidó in the walk through several neighborhoods of Barquisimeto.

This message was redeployed by Guaido himself, recognized as interim president of Venezuela by more than 50 countries, who has not commented on what happened and, according to local media, retired unharmed from the place.

The opposition leader Alfredo Ramos, former mayor of Barquisimeto, told reporters that the march was dispersed by the shots fired by the groups, as groups, sometimes armed, that defend the Chavez government are known in the country.

«They used their armed groups to prevent the march. They attacked with weapons (…) fired bullets at the sectors that we had been going through these neighborhoods but that failed to stop the unstoppable advance of the people, ”said Ramos.

At his side, Deputy Daniel Antequera reiterated the complaint and added that the “Guaidó team” was also attacked and some of the protesters were assaulted.

“A car was smashed, another car informed us that it looks like it was stolen,” he said.

Guaidó has called for a protest on March 10, when he hopes to resume control of the seat of Parliament, which is under the command of Deputy Luis Parra, backed as president of the Chamber by a minority of Chavez and opposition dissidents. .