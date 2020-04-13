Third man jailed over Cork brawl last week in which man was stabbed

A THIRD MAN has actually been detained in regard to the major attack of a male in his 20s in Cork last Tuesday.

A male was stabbed throughout the occurrence, which occurred in Pearse Square in Ballyphehane at roughly 9.30 pm on 7 April.

A man in his late 40s was detained and also apprehended the other day afternoon.

He was questioned in regard to the case and also was released without charge yesterday evening.

A documents will certainly be planned for the Director of Public Prosecutions.

A man in his late teens was previously jailed about the incident. He was apprehended at Togher Garda Station as well as launched without charge in the early hrs of yesterday morning.

On Friday, a guy in his early 20s was arrested about the event.

He has actually because been billed and also appeared prior to a special sitting of Cork City District Court on Saturday.

The target, that got a number of stab injuries, was required to Cork University Hospital for therapy.

The case happened after an altercation in between 2 groups of individuals in Pearse Square, a variety of whom were armed with what is thought to be blades and bats.

Comments have been shut as examinations are recurring.