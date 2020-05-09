Thirteen deaths at NSW aged care facility

Sydney’s Newmarch House nursing home where 13 residents have died from COVID-19 is being run as a “mini-hospital”, the federal government says.

Federal Aged Care Minister Richard Colbeck says all residents within the facility are receiving the best possible care supported by the local public health unit.

“All of the residents within the facility are getting very high-quality care and we’re operating what’s called ‘hospital in the home’,” Mr Colbeck said in Canberra on Friday.

“There are doctors on site all the time, there are a very large cohort of nurses there as well as the normal care workers, and there has been no limit on the resources made available.

“We’re effectively running a mini-hospital within the facility.”

Mr Colbeck said residents have end-of-life plans in place and are being treated accordingly.

“We’re all very concerned at the number of people inside the facility who have contracted the virus,” he said.

“We are doing everything we possibly can in line with the end-of-life plans.”

The latest resident to have died at the home was a 74-year-old man.

“The coronavirus has had a devastating impact on all our residents and families as well as our staff over the past three weeks,” Newmarch operator Anglicare said in a statement on Friday.

Nearly 60 people – 22 staff and 37 residents – at the nursing home near Penrith have tested positive to COVID-19 since the outbreak on April 11.

Another three residents were identified as having the coronavirus on Thursday.

Anglicare said the latest cases came despite “having strict procedures and enforced infection control practices in place”.

“These new cases may reflect historical transmissions and reflect the rigorous and ongoing testing at Newmarch House,” it said.

NSW chief health officer Dr Kerry Chant said another infection control review would be completed at Newmarch House and authorities would go through the details of the new cases.

She said the three residents had minimal to no symptoms.

“It’s a question of whether it will be the staff that have infected the patients or whether there’s something else that we’re missing,” Dr Chant said.

“It’s always important to go into investigations with an open mind so you don’t miss anything.”

Newmarch House has been criticised by relatives of those living in the home for a lack of communication.

In an attempt to improve communications, the nursing home has started window visits, where family members can visit the facility and talk with their relatives through a window.

NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian on Friday acknowledged there has been some improvement in the way the facility has been communicating with family members.

“We’ve called for that because what’s happening there is not acceptable,” she told the ABC.

The premier says aged care operators need to “better manage themselves” to ensure family members of residents can visit.

“Relatives should not be prevented from visiting their loved ones,” she said.

“We know until there is a cure, all of us have to change the way we live and the most vulnerable shouldn’t be excluded from seeing their relatives for a prolonged period of time.”