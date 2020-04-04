This Former ‘RHOC’ Star Revealed They May Have Coronavirus

“The Real Housewives of Orange County” alum and daughter of Vicki Gunvalson, Briana Culberson, may have caught the coronavirus.

The news of her suspected COVID-19 case comes after her husband, Ryan Culberson, asked his Instagram followers for prayers on Wednesday.

“Woke up to the text every medical family dreads this morning. Guys please take these warnings a little more seriously it’s not just your family you’re putting at risk!” he wrote. “Not looking for sympathy just trying to raise awareness. Please keep Briana in your thoughts and prayers!”

The post was accompanied by a screenshot of a text message from his wife detailing her symptoms and what the next steps would be.

“I started coughing bad at work this morning and was short of breath. They put me on a 14 day quarantine and sent me home,” Briana wrote in her text.

“I have to call occupational health in the morning to follow up and see what’s next. No fever yet but I have chills,” she continued. “I’m going to sleep upstairs and probably will have to stay away from you guys as much as possible until I know more.”

I get my wife back tomorrow morning! 4 of the last 5 nights she’s had to work the ER. I’m really not jealous of her job but super grateful there’s people that’ll do it! #nursesrule

Although Briana hasn’t regularly appeared on Bravo’s “RHOC” in many years, there is a chance that she could be making her way to television screens once again. During an interview with People earlier this month, her mother teased a new project that would showcase her “real life.”

“It’s going to be an incredible show,” Vicki gushed about the program which also involves former “Housewives” star Tamra Judge.

“Tamra and I, we’re good together. We have great chemistry and we’re having fun. We’ve got a really special journey happening,” she said. “It’s something that will really inspire people. I can’t say much more, but I know it’s going to be a show people love.”