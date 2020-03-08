This greeting card is ALIVE! Russian soldiers find fancy way to wish female colleagues a happy Women’s Day (VIDEO)

Soldiers and officers from Russia’s Kantemirovskaya Tank Division came up with a novel way of marking International Women’s Day, using their marching skills to create a living ‘post-card’ for their female colleagues.

March 8 is celebrated in many countries across the world, usually by giving little gifts to women. However, the personnel of the renowned armored division stationed in the Moscow Region decided to take a slightly different path this year.

Instead of conducting a regular marching exercise, the soldiers and officers formed a figure of eight pattern on a parade ground at the division’s base. Moving in tight formation, around 200 men turned the place into a giant, living greeting card for their female colleagues, who were invited to watch the show.