This Morning fans react to Phillip Schofield’s bitter ‘spat’ with unsuspecting guest

PHILLIP SCHOFIELD, presenter on This Morning alongside co-host Holly Willoughby, found himself on the wrong side of an unsuspected guest on Thursday, when he got a mouthful of spit – and fans couldn’t get enough of it.

Phillip Schofield, 57, got more than he bargained for on Thursday’s edition of This Morning, after he got a mouthful of something very unpleasant. In an act that left his co-host Holly Willoughby, 38, on the floor laughing as they welcomed a Yorkshire vet onto the show, accompanied by two alpacas, aptly named Spitfire and Pete.

Holly was wise to keep her distance after a previous encounter where the two animals had fired balls of spit toward Phil, but the dare-devil presenter took a risk getting up close and personal a second time. Trying to hide a smile, Holly said: “Just before we came on air, you will see that Pete looked him straight in the eye and spat at him.” “Don’t look at me like that!” Phil said sternly after the alpacas took aim once again. “Once is ok but twice in unacceptable.” The unmissable TV moment had viewers in hysterics, who took to Twitter to share their thoughts.

“WHOOOOAAAA! Hold up! Did I miss an alpaca gobbing in Philip Schofield mouth #ThisMorning?” they exclaimed. “Noooooooooooooo! Catch up TV was clearly made for moments such as this!” “Watching Phil and Holly with the beautiful Alpacas ‘Pete’ and ‘Spit-Fire’ at the start of the show have made my morning, they were so funny! I cannot wait to see more of them in the show.” Another joked: “The alpaca spitting Phil in the face is a great way of drawing attention to the coronavirus #ThisMorning.” “There’s a lot of spitting at the Alpaca sex clinic,” a third laughed.

A fourth gushed: “So jealous. I’ve always wanted to befriend an alpaca!” Someone else suggested: “Spitting at Schofe. I think it was because he actually made a ‘spitting’ noise at the Alpaca (tch, tch) so I think the Alpaca thought Scofe started the spitting, and just replied to him back?” “I’m cryinggggg, Alpaca PETE spitting at @Schofe made my morning, a great way to start the day!” a sixth howled. “Those alpacas were the best start to the show #ThisMorning,” another giggled. One viewer went even further and wished the heinous act upon fellow ITV presenter Piers Morgan: “What a great pity it wasn’t Poisonous Piers!” they moaned.

The pair have been up close and personal with all sorts of farm animals this week, as the day before saw Holly shriek in fear after a giant pig was left to roam the studio. The 38-year-old leapt up onto the sofa while Phil teased her about their new friend. The guest claimed the 15 stone pig named George made the best companion after she “swapped her husband” for the animal, but Holly didn’t share that view. Being the animal lover he is, Phil seemed intrigued as he puckered up for a kiss.

Crawling on the floor, he repeatedly asked the pig for a smooch, who, unlike the alpacas, didn’t return his request. “Yesterday it was a pig. Today it was a couple of [email protected] had every right to be wary when one of them spat in Phil’s face!” One fan tweeted. What should viewers expect this morning?

Catch up TV was clearly made for moments such as this