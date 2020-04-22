This nationwide survey is asking the public which Covid-19 restrictions they would like lifted

THE SECOND PHASE of a population-wide survey regarding Covid-19 launching today will ask the public which restrictions they would prefer to see lifted.

The national anonymous online survey is seeking to understand how people are dealing with the pandemic, the associated restrictive measures, and how it has impacted on their home life, working life, childcare arrangements and physical and emotional wellbeing.

Conducted by researchers at NUI Galway, DCU and the Insight SFI Centre for Data Analytics, phase two of the survey will ask the public to rank which of the current restrictions they would like to see relaxed.

Such measures range from the reopening of schools, pubs and restaurants to a removal of the 2km restriction on movement.

The survey will also seek the views of those who have been cocooning, a term applying to at risk groups and those over 70 who have been asked to remain at home.

The researchers are particularly interested in hearing from people who have been caring for a vulnerable person or anyone who has had a medical procedure postponed.

As preliminary findings from the first survey highlighted that younger people appear to be experiencing greater negative mental health compared to older participants, researches are making a direct appeal for young people nationwide to take part.

Phase one of the survey, launched on 8 April, had over 100,000 respondents. Preliminary findings were published on 13 April.

“As we move towards the May bank holiday weekend, when we expect to hear more suggestions from the government about what to do next, this citizen science survey will help understand how this affects people and their hopes for a possible easing of restrictions,” Professor Anthony Staines, joint research lead, said.

Join research lead Dr Akke Vellinga added: “As phase two is now launched, we are urging people to take the opportunity to outline how their lives have been impacted during this pandemic and what are the real human costs.

“We particularly urge young people to join, to have their voice heard and have their say in what’s next.”