This NBA Prospect Convinces Pundits He Could Be Next LeBron James

A high school NBA prospect has been making a case for being the next LeBron James.

Back in his rookie season, “King James” became the most talked-about player in the NBA. It didn’t take long before he proved to everybody that he has what it takes to be a superstar. And now, basketball pundits foresee that after nearly 20 years, the NBA will once again have a LeBron-like player coming into the league.

Ypsilanti-Lincoln’s Emoni Bates is a 16-year-old high school NBA prospect who has been earning comparisons to James. As early as now, Bates already generated buzz by beating James as the youngest-ever high school basketball player to appear the cover of Sports Illustrated magazine.

According to Sports Illustrated, inside the court, Bates’ game is already being compared to different NBA stars. At 6-foot-9, with long arms, slim frame and biceps with smooth shooting form, some compare him to Kevin Durant. In fact, one coach who recruited Durant calls Emoni “the same level shooter” but “a much better ballhandler” than KD at that age. As for his winning attitude, several experts in the sport reportedly use two words when describing Bates: “Kobe mentality.”

Last year, Bates and LeBron James Jr., better known as “Bronny,” finally faced off in a highly anticipated AAU game. However, James’ Strive For Greatness team defeated Bates’ Fundamentals by a huge lead 93-73 at Pacers Athletic Center in Westfield, Indiana.

But the said loss unraveled even better things for Bates, who is considered the class of 2022’s no. 1 prospect via numerous sources. After dropping 43 points and 11 rebounds on Bronny’s team, Evan Daniels, a sports analyst present during the game, wrote that Bates could be the best freshman prospect since LeBron and offered the following scouting report:

“Bates was sensational, showing his full scoring arsenal. From breaking down defenders off the dribble to nailing tough pull-up jumpers from mid-range and three to showing exceptional vision and passing ability, Bates did it all. His 43-point, 11-rebound outing was effortless. It was likely just a precursor of what his high school career will look like.”

Even some NBA players view Bates as not only the best high school prospect since James but also a fundamentally better player than Zion Williamson was in high school. Former NBA player and ESPN analyst Kendrick Perkins once predicted that Bates would be a lottery pick if he could come out in the 2020 NBA Draft.