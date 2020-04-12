This Star Reveals Crucial Advice From Manchester United Boss Solskjaer That Helped Him Become A Goalscoring Hit

Dortmund’s star striker Erling Haaland has credited Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer for helping him develop into a better soccer player.

Haaland used to play under the management of Solskjaer at Norwegian club Molde before he was signed by the Austrian side, RB Salzburg. In a little over a year, Haaland rose to stardom having scored 17 times in 16 appearances for Salzburg. Ahead of January 2020 transfer window, he had quite a few big European clubs chasing him including Man Utd and Dortmund.

It was understood that Man Utd boss Solskjaer even flew down to Austria to speak to Haaland personally in the hope to convince him to move to Old Trafford. Considering their history in Norway, many had assumed Haaland was soon moving to Manchester.

Unfortunately, Solskjaer’s efforts went in vain as the teenager chose to join the German side, Dortmund, ahead of Man Utd. Even though Haaland did not choose to join Solskjaer in the Premier League, he recently admitted the Norwegian manager played a significant role in making the soccer player he is today.

The 19-year-old first earned the attention of the world when he netted as many as four goals in just 20 minutes against SK Brann in Eliteserien, Norway’s Premier Division of Soccer. The young striker has said that the advice in the days before that match from his then-manager Solsjaer was vital.

“Before that game, Solskjaer and I did some practice on finishing. Not just crosses. I remember he taught me some easy rules. That was something he taught me in the days before that game and he has taught me a lot to be calm, and also be on your toes and come to those situations where the ball is coming. It is then you have the chance to score. He deserves a lot of credit for teaching me that,” Haaland told Eurosport.

Haaland, who made his Dortmund debut earlier this year, has already scored nine times in just eight games and he remains among the hot targets in the whole of European soccer.

At present, all the soccer leagues have been suspended due to the ongoing coronavirus crisis. In Germany’s Bundesliga, Haaland’s Dortmund are placed second on the table, four points behind leaders Bayern Munich.