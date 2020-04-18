This Tom Holland Post About Jake Gyllenhaal Is Super Relatable Amid Quarantine

Tom Holland, like many around the globe that are practicing social distancing, misses his friend Jake Gyllenhaal.

On Tuesday, alongside an Instagram video of himself on a private jet with his “Spiderman” co-star, Holland wrote, “Missing my husband.”

The clip shows the 23-year-old actor participating in the bottle toss challenge, a challenge made popular by the social platform TikTok that requires a person to toss a plastic bottle into the air so that it flips and lands either on its base or cap.

To everyone’s, surprise, including his own, he successfully flips the bottle into the air and into a nearby cupholder. As Holland excitedly throws his hands in the air, other flight passengers “Oh” and “Ah,” and Gyllenhall responds in the background with a baffled, “What?!?”

Although Holland and Gyllenhaal play enemies on-screen as Spiderman and Mysterio in the 2019 film “Spiderman: Far From Home”, real-life couldn’t be farther from that.

They have forged quite the bromance, though they would rather call it a “straight-up romance” if it were up to them. During an interview with Access at the premiere of their film, the two actors couldn’t stop gushing about each other.

“He’s the best,” Holland said. “He’s been my hero since I was a little kid. His movies are amazing.”

“I think I feel the same way about him as everyone else does. He’s a good guy. I think he’s a humble guy,” Gyllenhaal explained.