This week’s weather is looking good with dry and settled weather forecast

A DRY, SUNNY day today will set the tone for the coming days – although we will have some cold nights this week.

Met Éireann has forecast temperatures will range between 9 and 15 degrees today with Munster enjoying the mildest conditions.

Tonight will be see temperatures dip to as low as -1 in some areas although most areas will be dry.

Tomorrow will be a cloudier day with the chance of a few light showers mainly in the north and northwest.

There will be some sunny spells too with highest temperatures of 10 to 16 degrees. Again, it’ll be southern counties enjoying the mildest and brightest weather.

Dry and sunny today, apart from a few cloudier spells. Feeling fresh with moderate northeast breezes; highest temperatures of 9 to 15 degrees Celsius, mildest in the southwest of Munster. pic.twitter.com/h401NtwqVq — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) May 11, 2020

Source: Met Éireann/Twitter

Wednesday will start off cool with highest temperatures over the course of the day reaching 10 to 13 degrees before another cold night.

Thursday and Friday will also be mostly dry with the weekend seeing more milder temperature return.

Met Éireann said: “Cloudy at times but with good sunny spells also and maximum temperatures in the mid to high teens in mainly light winds.”