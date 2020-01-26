Thomas Markle: How Meghan boasted that she was her father’s favourite child

THOMAS MARKLE is giving his side of the story on his fall out with his daughter, Meghan Markle, in a Channel 5 documentary tonight – but the Duchess allegedly used to boast that she was his favourite child.

In the 90-film airing at 9pm tonight, Mr Markle will say that he finds Meghan’s actions “embarrassing” and “disappointing”. He has previously spoken to ITV’s Good Morning Britain, explaining Meghan has not spoken to him since before the royal wedding in 2018. Mr Markle, who was originally supposed to walk her down the aisle, reportedly irritated Prince Harry by posing for paparazzi shots, and later suffered a heart attack that made him too ill to make the wedding.

However, according to 2018 book ‘Meghan: A Hollywood Princess’, Meghan used to be the apple of her father’s eye and could do no wrong. Meghan has two half-siblings that Thomas had from a previous marriage – Samantha and Thomas Jnr – who were both teenagers when Meghan was born. According to Samantha, Meghan used to boast that she was the favourite. Author Andrew Morton wrote in his biography of the Duchess how Samantha recalled a time before Christmas when Meghan decided to rub it in her face.

He wrote: “Samantha often told the story of the time before Christmas when Meghan was looking at a jewellery catalogue and picking out a ring which Tom Snr had promised as a gift. “She teased her much older sister by saying that whatever her father bought Samantha, Meghan would receive the most expensive gift, as she was the most favoured child.” In recent years, Meghan has become estranged from her family and only her mother Doria Ragland was present at her wedding to Prince Harry in May 2018. Nevertheless, according to Mr Morton both her siblings seemed to actually agree with her that Thomas favoured Meghan.

When she was a baby, Thomas apparently used to spend a lot more time with her than he had bothered to do with his other children. According to Meghan’s brother, Thomas Snr loved Meghan more than her siblings – and indeed more than anyone else in the world including his then-wife Doria. He said: “He was just so so happy. He spent every single minute he could with Meghan. “My dad was more in love with her than anyone else in the world and that included Doria.

“She became his whole life, his little princess. He was just blown away by Meghan.” Samantha, meanwhile, was all too aware that Thomas had not had much time for her when she was young, and yet was devoted to the newborn. She felt “jealous” and “sidelined”, emotions which likely contributed towards her propensity to speak up and publicly criticise her sister. Mr Morton wrote: “Not only was Samantha indifferent to the baby – now nicknamed Flower or Bud – she felt left out on the sidelines, her father utterly devoted to baby Meghan.

“Doubtless she recalled his frequent absences when she was growing up and felt somewhat jealous of the attention now focused on her baby half-sister.” Samantha also believed her father was not trying hard enough to use his connections in the Los Angeles entertainment world to secure her jobs in acting or modelling. In recent years, Samantha has attacked Meghan on social media and on TV, and even threatened to publish a book about her, although this has not yet come to pass. Thomas Jnr told New! Magazine: “She was very jealous of Meghan from the beginning and still is to this very day.”