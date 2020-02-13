Thornberry humiliation: The SHOCK statistic that shows Labour hopeful’s plunge from glory

EMILY THORNBERRY is facing a crippling defeat in the odds to replace Jeremy Corbyn as Labour leader, it has emerged.

Ms Thornberry is currently in the Labour leadership race along with Rebecca Long Bailey, Lisa Nandy and Sir Keir Starmer. However, recent odds from betting company Ladbrokes have revealed that Ms Thornberry’s popularity has plummeted.

The loyal Corbynite is currently at the bottom of the pile has her odds dropped to just 100/1 to replace Mr Corbyn. But it is now believed that Shadow Brexit Secretary Keir Starmer will be the frontrunner in the contest after securing the backing of three vital unions: Unison, Usdaw and Community. The bookies have slashed his odds of becoming next Labour leader to just 1/7. The latest odds are the lowest they have ever been.

Shadow Business Secretary Ms Long Bailey has seen her odds drift to 8/1. While Wigan MP Lisa Nandy has been given a 10/1 shot in the betting. Alex Apati of Ladbrokes said: “Starmer’s odds are continuing to shorten and it looks as though he’ll be the one replacing Corbyn as Labour leader.” The deadline to get the backing of unions and Labour constituency parties is February 21.

After the deadline, members of the party, affiliated unions and socialist societies like the Fabians will be able to cast their votes until April 2. The National Executive Committee (NEC) confirmed in January that the name of the new Labour leader and their deputy will be unveiled at a special conference on April 4. Ms Thornberry, who is currently shadow Foreign Secretary, is the only leadership hopeful not to have secured the backing to have her name on the final ballot. Yesterday, Ms Thornberry received a grilling from BBC host Jo Coburn who challenged her on her poor performance.

Ms Coburn left the potential leader squirming after pointing out that Ms Thornberry is “the most experienced” candidate. The BBC host said: “Emily, you’re the only contender who isn’t yet guaranteed a spot on the final ballot. “Friday is the cutoff point, you’ve got to have 33 Labour Party constituency nominations – you’ve got 22, I think. “I don’t know whether that’s a big mountain to climb or not, really. Will you make it?”

Ms Thornberry was forced to admit that she does “not know” why people within the party are not backing her for Labour leader. But she said that she has been “learning a great deal” from supporters while discussing the future of the party. Labour’s current leader Mr Corbyn has been forced to step down after the party experienced a shocking election defeat.