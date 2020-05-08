Thousands of Australian workers are told they’re NOT eligible for $1500 JobKeeper payment

Australian workers at foreign-owned companies will miss out on the federal government’s JobKeeper wage subsidy after a last minute change to eligibility requirements.

The government changed the definition of ‘sovereign entity’ in the JobKeeper rules on May 1 to exclude companies owned 100 per cent by foreign governments.

This change is affecting 5,500 workers in Australia employed by Dnata, which supplies frozen meals to airlines like Qantas.

The firm will, under the new rules, no longer be eligible for the $1,500 fortnightly wage subsidy because its parent company, Emirates Group, is a corporation owned by the United Arab Emirates government.

It told staff the new by email on Monday, sparking calls from unions for Treasurer Josh Frydenberg to reconsider.

Australia is home to 10,000 businesses that are at least 50 per cent foreign-owned, with Chinese state-owned firms comprising most of the overseas, government-owned companies operating in Australia.

Dnata stood down 4,000 employees on March 30 when the COVID-19 pandemic caused the shutdown of the commercial aviation industry, with the Adelaide workers retrenched first on March 26, the Australian Services Union told members in a staff bulletin.

Workers were originally told JobKeeper payments would cover them but the retroactive change to legislation has left workers scrambling to find ways to supplement their income.

As part of the loophole, Dnata will be barred from receiving JobKeeper because it is wholly foreign-government owned.

Emirates Group bought out Australian logistics company Toll Group’s shareholding in January 2015, with approval from the Foreign Investment Review Board.

But Daily Mail Australia understands Swissport, an airport ground and baggage handling company, has told unions it may be eligible for the taxpayer-funded wage subsidies for its 2,500 Australian staff despite being owned entirely by HNA, a Chinese aviation and financial services conglomerate.

A Swissport Australia spokesman told Daily Mail Australia it would qualify for JobKeeper, as its parent company HNA is not wholly-owned by the Chinese government.

‘Swissport Australia is not affected by the restrictions on JobKeeper because it is not wholly owned by any foreign state or government entity,’ he said.

Dnata said they had kept their employees on the books under advice from the Australian Taxation Office that workers would be eligible.

‘Dnata enrolled for the scheme and implemented plans for the retention and payment of our Australian employees on this basis,’ a company spokeswoman said.

The company believes the changes are unreasonable because it employs a large number of local workers and is an Australian resident company for income tax purposes.

The business has also invested $300million over the past 13 years on job creation, infrastructure and technologies, including the $150million takeover of Qantas’s catering business.

Meanwhile, struggling workers have described the move as a ‘kick in the guts’.

Treasury said government employers were better positioned to support their staff during the COVID-19 shutdowns.

‘Government employers are considered to have a greater capacity to support their employees through this period than private businesses,’ the spokeswoman told Daily Mail Australia on Wednesday morning.

The Australian Services Union said it was fighting to overturn the changes to protect the wages of the customer service, cargo and ramp employees of Dnata.

‘This announcement will come as a complete shock and no doubt will be extremely concerning and upsetting for you,’ the ASU said in a statement.

‘Please rest assured that the ASU will do everything within its power to attempt to get this outrageous narrow minded decision changed so that you get the support that you deserve.’

It said Prime Minister Scott Morrison had taken JobKeeper away from workers ‘with the stroke of a pen and we will be demanding that he fix the problem that he has created’.

The ASU has written to Treasurer Josh Frydenberg urging him to fix the ‘loophole’ and provide support for workers in the commercial aviation industry.

In a joint letter with the Transport Workers’ Union, which also represents airline workers, the ASU’s assistant secretary Linda White on May 4 said the banning of foreign government-owned companies from receiving JobKeeper would be ‘a serious threat to jobs at the airports’.

‘The unintended consequences of this loophole will devastate aviation workers in Australia and their families who were much-relieved when the Government announced the Jobkeeper Payment in March,’ it said.

‘We believe there will be serious consequences for the economy if vital companies at the airport like Dnata collapse and leave Australia.

‘It will mean airlines will not be able to return to full capacity in the short to medium term.’

Labor’s transport frontbencher Catherine King has also written to Mr Frydenberg asking for him to make an exception to Dnata’s 5,500 Australian workers so they are eligible for JobKeeper.

‘Providing these 5,500 workers with access to JobKeeper will be a lifeline for them and their families and keep the connection to the employer,’ she said in a joint statement with other Opposition frontbenchers Jim Chalmers, Brendan O’Connor and Tony Burke.

‘This would leave the aviation sector in a stronger position to recover after the Covid crisis abates.’

The $130billion wage subsidy scheme was unveiled on March 30 to enable businesses to keep their employees on the books during the economic downturn resulting from COVID-19 shutdown.

It also meant staff could keep being paid, without having to apply for the JobSeeker unemployment benefit.

Australia is home to 9,946 foreign-owned businesses that are at least 50 per cent foreign-owned, data from the Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade and Austrade showed.

Chinese-state owned firms are the biggest source of wholly, foreign government-owned entities in Australia.