Thousands of Australians swarm to beaches even AFTER Bondi was closed

Thousands of Australians are still flocking to the beach despite a series of closures put in place to prevent the spread of the coronavirus and repeated warnings from the government, doctors and police.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison on Sunday followed up on his promise to introduce ‘draconian measures’ in response to Sydneysiders flouting social distancing rules and heading to Bondi beach in large numbers.

Mr Morrison declared in a historic press conference on Sunday evening all pubs, cafes and restaurants in Australia were to shut from midday on Monday following a wave of beach closures across Sydney.

1,354 cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Australia, including 533 in New South Wales and 296 in Victoria.

But beach-goers appeared determined to make the most of the sunshine despite ten beaches following Bondi in closing to the public – including Maroubra and Coogee in the eastern suburbs and Dee Why and Freshwater on the northern beaches.

Surfers at Maroubra were not deterred by a line of tape in front of the beach’s steps, while at Bronte a group of people seemed to have found a gap in the metal fencing surrounding the sand.

Waverley Council, which covers Bondi, Bronte and Tamarama, has said those breaching closures face $110 fines issued by lifeguards. NSW Police has vowed to move on those trying to use closed beaches.

One policeman told The Australian surfers got around the eye of officers at Bondi by getting into the water over the rocks at the end of the beach.

Bondi itself was clear of anyone on the sand, but a handful of surfers dodged the restrictions in the water as temperatures reached 29C in Sydney.

Hundreds of people at Bronte took advantage of the fact no police were on-site, while at Cronulla – where no ban is in place yet – locals took to the beach in their droves to make the most of the warm Autumn weather.

Mr Morrison has put in place a 500-person cap on outdoor gatherings, and Sutherland Shire Council has said it will close beaches in Cronulla which have crowds exceeding that number.

Federal health minister Greg Hunt over the weekend called the crowds at Bondi ‘unacceptable’.

Speaking from Bondi Beach on Saturday afternoon, police minister David Elliot said: ‘This is the most irresponsible behaviour we’ve seen so far.

‘This is not something we’re doing because we’re the fun police, this is about saving lives.

‘We cannot have an area where more than 500 people are gathered.’

‘If the community does not comply, this is going to become the new normal.’

The shocking images prompted criticism from across the world, with many incensed by the revellers lack of awareness about the virus.

Sunbathers ignored 1.5metre social distancing guidelines on Friday and Saturday as they lay together on the sand and helped each other apply sunscreen.

Pictures of crowds soon emerged on Instagram showing a lack of concern for social distancing rules, with many of the young sun-worshippers even making jokes about the virus.

It comes as Mr Morrison ordered all pubs, restaurants and cafes across the country to shut from midday on Monday.

The Prime Minister met with state and territory leaders on Sunday night to discuss further measures to stem the spread of the coronavirus, as the number of cases in Australia surged to 1,354.

He later announced indoor venues would move into ‘stage one’ restrictions, covering cinemas, gyms, nightclubs, places of worship and licenced premises in hotels and clubs.

Mr Morrison said cafes and restaurants would be allowed to provide takeaway services only.

But he remained firm on the government’s stance to keep schools open.

‘Children should go to school tomorrow. There is no change to the medical expert advice in relation to the medical expert panel, from the states and territories in their advice to the national cabinet, in relation to the health advice,’ Mr Morrison said.

Bottle shops will also remain open as they are considered to be ‘like any other retail premises’.

‘I am deeply regretful that those workers and those business owners who will be impacted by this decision will suffer the economic hardship that undoubtedly they will now have to face,’ the Prime Minister said.

‘That is a very, very regretful decision. But a necessary one in the view of the premiers and chief ministers and myself to ensure that we can control the spread of this virus.’