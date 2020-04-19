Thousands of Chinese tourists are stuck at jam-packed tourist attraction amid coronavirus pandemic 

Tens of thousands of Chinese tourists have flocked to a popular mountain range over the weekend after it reopened during the coronavirus pandemic.

Huangshan was forced to shut down yesterday after its trails were swamped by more than 20,000 visitors.

It comes as the local government of Anhui Province in eastern China have offered free entry to 29 scenic spots, including Huangshan, to attract tourists.

Social media footage shows residents being stuck in the jam-packed hiking trails over the three-day Qing Ming Festival holiday.

The Huangshan, also known as Yellow Mountains, had to close after the number of visitors exceeded its daily limit of 20,000, said the park authorities yesterday in a statement. They also urged tourists to visit other sites or come back at another time.

The popular mountain range resumed business on February 21 after closing for nearly a month during the outbreak, according to the local press.

The Great Wall of China has recently reopened after being deserted for weeks amid fears of the virus spread.

Other renowned tourist attractions, including the West Lake, Terra Cotta Army and Potala Palace, have also opened their doors. The Shanghai Disneyland and Forbidden City, however, remain shut.

Huangshan city officials announced that all Anhui residents can visit appointed scenic spots for free between April 1 and April 14 as the local tourism tried to get back to normal amid the coronavirus crisis.

Visitors are asked to show their health status on their phones, wear face masks and have their temperatures taken upon their arrival.

The news came after China hosted a national day of mourning on Saturday to commemorate the ‘martyrs’ who died against the novel coronavirus.

The national and foreign embassies lowered half of their flags and the country ceased all public entertainment activities, according to an official statement.

April 4 also marked the Tomb-sweeping Day, also known as the Qingming Festival. It is a traditional Chinese annual occasion when people pay tribute to their deceased ancestors.

Wuhan officials have banned people from visiting cemeteries and holding funeral services during the Qingming Festival to reduce the cross-infection of the coronavirus.

Cemetery workers will pay tribute to the deceased ones on behalf of the residents instead.

The total number of infections in the mainland, which excludes asymptomatic patients, now stands at 81,708, while the death toll rose by four to 3,331. Worldwide, the number of cases has topped 1.2million, with at least 69,261 deaths.