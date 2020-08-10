Thousands of Scottish NHS patients ‘forced’ to travel to England to receive treatment

THE SNP has faced backlash after patients were left without pain relief for more than five months and forced to travel hundreds of miles to England to receive treatment.

Pain relief services for patients with chronic conditions were paused near the start of the coronavirus pandemic as part of efforts to prepare NHS Scotland for treating COVID-19 cases. An investigation by the BBC found many patients turned to private treatment, travelling to England for the help they need during lockdown.

The move has impacted up to 60,000 patients who visit Scottish NHS pain clinics every year, with many dependent treatments for chronic pain. Typical cures such as Lidocaine pain infusions or specialist injections were made unavailable as a result. Monica Lennon MSP, Scottish Labour health spokeswoman, said the situation was “really unfair” and called for the Scottish Government to cover the cost of treatment and travel for patients who have made the “very painful and difficult” journey. Ms Lennon added: “It is really unfair that people living with chronic pain are having to make a very painful and difficult journey to England to receive the treatment they both need and are entitled to.

“In the immediate term, those patients who have had to do that should be reimbursed for their medical expenses and other travel and accommodation costs. “We cannot leave those living with chronic pain behind as we reopen NHS services. “It is time for the Scottish Government to get chronic pain services up and running again as soon as possible.” Miles Briggs MSP, Scottish Conservative shadow health secretary told Express.co.uk: “Workforce and estate planning are needed to protect the NHS from being overloaded.”

“But to send tens of thousands of NHS patients away is a disgrace. “Restricting the kind of healthcare offered is only storing up different problems in the short and long term for Scots. “Unacceptable chronic pain waiting times have been a hallmark of the SNP’s stewardship of the NHS for a long time. “The SNP’s mismanagement of the health service continues to fail patients, families and staff.”