Thousands of SEISS claimants overpaid – are you affected?

SEISS claimants have been urged to pay attention, after HMRC has announced some who received the grant have been overpaid.

SEISS, or the Self-Employment Income Support Scheme, has provided financial assistance to individuals affected by the lockdown crisis. The scheme has allowed self-employed people to claim a taxable grant worth a particular percentage of their monthly trading profits. This is paid out in a single instalment, but has provided similar assistance to the furlough scheme offered to PAYE employees.

A miscalculation, however, has meant thousands may have received more than they are actually entitled to. HMRC has stated only a small number of claims through SEISS have been affected – approximately 0.6 percent. However, as 2.7million people have claimed under the scheme thus far, this could mean just over 16,000 people could be affected by the overpayment. The error has derived from HMRC not taking all the information from self-employed claimants’ tax returns into account.

As a result, the calculation was incorrect, but the Revenue is now looking to address the issue. Anyone who has been affected can expect to receive a letter from HMRC about the error. This ensures those who have been affected are kept in the loop about how their claim will be affected going forward. It is important to note, then, that those who have been overpaid will not be required to pay the money back.

HMRC has said that to avoid causing unnecessary hardship, anyone receiving the second grant will get an amount based on the correct calculation. This may mean the amount they receive is slightly lower than expected, but it will be accurate to avoid any further confusion. Both grants are taxable, and will have to be included on a person’s self-assessment tax return for 2020/21. SEISS claimants will soon be able to claim the second and final grant offered by the government.

The grant can be claimed from August 17, mere days away, so Britons have been advised to prepare themselves. The second grant will allow self-employed individuals to claim 70 percent of their average monthly trading profits. This grant will be capped at £6,570 in total, paid out in one instalment. This is a drop from the 80 percent up to £7,500 offered within the first grant.