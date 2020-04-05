Three arrested after cocaine worth €140,000 seized in Dublin

THREE PEOPLE HAVE been arrested in Dublin after gardaí seized 2 kilograms of cocaine on the N81 last night.

The seizure was made during a surveillance operation at around 7pm in Tallaght yesterday evening, when two vehicles were stopped on the N81.

Both vehicles were searched, and gardaí discovered packages containing cocaine with an estimated potential street value of €140,000.

The three individuals, two men in their 20s and 30s and a woman in her 30s, were arrested on suspicion of involvement in a breach of the provisions of section 15 of the Misuse of Drugs Act.

They are currently being detained at Rathfarnham and Tallaght garda stations.

Investigations into the seizure are ongoing.