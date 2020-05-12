Three men (20s) arrested after aggravated burglary in Tallaght yesterday

THREE MEN HAVE been arrested and charged following an aggravated burglary in Tallaght yesterday morning.

The men in their 20s forced their way into a house in the Citywest area of Tallaght at approximately 11am yesterday.

They assaulted a man (20s) and were reportedly armed with a knuckle duster and a knife.

The men were arrested near the scene shortly after and taken to Tallaght Garda Station detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984.

The three men have since been charged in relation to the incident and are due to appear before the Criminal Courts of Justice today at 10.30am.

