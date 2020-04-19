Three men charged and weapons seized after public order incident in Dundalk

They are due to appear before the Criminal Courts of Justice this afternoon.

THREE MEN HAVE been charged and weapons have been seized following a public order incident in Dundalk, Co Louth yesterday. 

At around 4.35pm, gardaí responded to reports of an altercation between a number of individuals at Woodland Park. 

Upon arrival at the scene, a number of weapons, including a knife, were seized by gardaí. 

Three men, all aged in their 20s, were detained at Dundalk Garda Station under the provisions of Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984. 

Comments are closed as legal proceedings are ongoing.

