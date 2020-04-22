Three Men Found Dead In New York Hotel Housing Recovered Coronavirus Patients, Cause Of Death Unknown

Three men were found dead in separate rooms of a hotel in New York City that was acting as a quarantine center for people who recovered from COVID-19.

The unnamed men, identified to be of 45 and 70 years, were found dead in their rooms at the Hilton Garden Inn at 326 West 37th Street in Manhattan on Saturday. Another unnamed 64-year-old man was found dead in his room on Sunday.

“The City has made hotel rooms available to individuals who, for various reasons, are unable to isolate at home,” a spokesperson from Mayor Bill de Blasio’s office said in a statement given to local media. “Every death due to this disease is a tragedy, and we are reviewing these incidents,” the statement said.

According to the authorities, the incidents did not have any connection to each other and officials ruled out any suspicion regarding the deaths.

“These are three people who were in hospitals for COVID-19, got care, recovered and were released,” said Mayor Bill de Blasio said in a press conference on Monday.

All three men received treatments from different hospitals. One of them was treated at Montefiore in the Bronx, the other at Maimonides Hospital and another at Harlem Hospital.

“If they were all discharged and all from different hospitals, something doesn’t make sense here, and why are these people – why have they lost their lives? So we’re doing a full review to understand that,” de Blasio said.

“We are doing a full review here to understand that. We are going to add more medical personnel to do more checking in with people,” the mayor added.

It is still unclear if the three men died due to the coronavirus. The medical examiner is yet to identify the cause of death as they await results.

“But I don’t know – we don’t know yet what happened here and why it happened and when we do, we’ll certainly let you know,” de Blasio concluded.

Mayor Bill de Blasio announced last week that around 11,000 city hotel rooms will be used as hubs to host patients recovering from coronavirus and also for those who needed to be quarantined.