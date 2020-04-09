Three people left in ‘serious condition’ in hospital after car hits side of house in Co Carlow

THREE PEOPLE HAVE been left in serious condition in hospital after the car they were travelling in struck a house in Co Carlow.

The incident happened in the early hours of the morning at The Forge Cross in Castlemore, Tullow.

The car left the road and collided with the corner of a house on the crossroad of the Rathoe Road and Castlemore Road at around 2am.

Three people, all aged in their 20s travelling in the car were injured in the incident.

Gardaí attended the scene and the three people were taken to St Luke’s Hospital in Kilkenny where their conditions are described as serious.

The road was closed for a technical examination and has now been reopened.

Gardaí are appealing for anyone who was in the area between 1.30am and 2.15am who witnessed the collision, particularly any road users who may have dashcam footage, to contact Tullow Garda Station on 059 916 1122, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any garda station.