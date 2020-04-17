Three PSNI officers injured after police car rammed in north Belfast

THREE POLICE OFFICERS have been injured and two men arrested after an incident in north Belfast in the early hours of this morning.

A Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) car patrolling in the New Lodge area in Belfast was hit by a silver Audi A4 car at around 3am this morning.

The Audi reversed into the police car at the junction of Lepper Street and Spamount Street, pushing the car across the street, before leaving the area towards the Limestone Road where the car then stopped.

Two men – aged 29 and 32 – in the Audi were arrested a short time later on suspicion of a number of offences including dangerous driving, failing to stop, failing to remain and failing to report an accident whereby injury was caused and remain in custody assisting officers with their enquiries.

Three police officers sustained whiplash type injuries following the incident and the police car was damaged, requiring it to be taken off the road for repair.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or saw a silver Audi A4 travelling in the area in the early hours of today is asked to contact police on 101 quoting reference number 327 17/04/20.

Alternatively, information can also be provided to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, which is fully anonymous.

